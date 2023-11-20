Have you noticed a major surge in your spontaneous decision-making? With the sun shifting into mutable fire sign Sagittarius on Nov. 22, repetitive routines and boring tasks have taken a backseat in order to make room for spur-of-the-moment adventures. This isn’t to say you’ll be blowing off all of your responsibilities, but experiences that encourage personal growth and enlightenment will seem far more appealing. In fact, as the Gemini full moon (aka the November 2023 Beaver Moon) approaches, you’ll be feeling bold enough to ask all of the intrusive questions you’ve been suppressing.

The upcoming full moon is not only piquing every zodiac sign’s curiosity, but it’s revealing some pretty profound discoveries, too. What have you’ve been itching to know more about? This lunation will make it easier for you to find the answers you’re looking for, if you’re willing to do a little probing. While realizing that you don’t know as much about a topic can sometimes be a humbling experience, this energy isn’t about judging yourself. Instead, it’s about embracing that you’re still learning. In time, you’ll feel confident in the knowledge you’ve gained.

The November “Beaver Moon” Has An Interesting Backstory

While many other full moon nicknames are linked to colors (ex. blue moon, black moon, pink moon, etc.), the Beaver Moon is significant for an entirely different reason. November’s full moon name (unless it’s a Hunter’s Moon) references animals preparing for winter.

“[The name] represents what was going on at the time,” astrologer Dalanah, of the Moon Matters podcast, previously told Elite Daily. “It’s not just about the moon; the moon sadly didn't look like a beaver.” Instead, the Beaver Moon is in reference to the period when beavers would start to hide away for the winter in their shelters.

This month’s full moon is also commonly called a Digging Moon, a reference to all of the animals digging their dens.

Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect from the full Beaver Moon, taking place on Nov. 27 at 4:16 a.m. EST:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

On Nov. 27, the Gemini full moon will highlight your current thoughts, ideas, and concepts. What do you feel the most uneducated about? This lunation is bringing all of your unanswered questions to light. You may not have all the answers just yet, but as long as you remain curious, you’ll be able to discover the information you’re looking for. Engage in some light-hearted discussions with your peers, and don’t be afraid to embrace what you don’t know yet.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 21)

As the Gemini full moon takes place, it’ll shed light on your personal resources and assets. What’s your current relationship with your money look like, Taurus? It may be time to implement a new budget, or rid yourself of any junk that you’ve accumulated that’s taking up too much space. If it’s cluttering your life, it’s time to clear a little space for more stimulating valuables.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 22)

On Nov. 27, the Gemini full moon will unfold in your first house of personal identity, bringing many of your questions and concepts to light. How have you been keeping yourself mentally stimulated? You may realize an important idea or opinion now that’s tied to your self-expression, making this a good time to set your sights on a new study or interest. You feel most like yourself when you’re learning new things, and as the full moon takes place, you’ll be eager to absorb as much information as possible.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22 - July 20)

During the Gemini full moon, your innermost questions and curiosities will be your primary focus. What makes you tick, Cancer? You’ll be prompted to do a deep dive into your current patterns, habits, and behaviors, making this a good time to analyze your routines without criticism or judgment. You may be feeling a bit restless, so feel free to read, journal, or practice anything that allows you to better understand the inner workings of your own mind.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 20 - Aug. 21)

As the Gemini full moon unfolds, your current friendships and communities will be your main concern. The people around you are sharing important information, so be sure to take notes, Leo. You’ll want to be a part of the conversations that are happening now, as they’re waking up some important ideas and concepts within you. Take notes – many of these discussions have the potential to lead to something bigger in the long-run.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

As the inquisitive Gemini full moon culminates, shedding light on your current professional status and career endeavors. You pride yourself in being the one to notify and inform people publicly, but on this day, important information regarding your vocation may be revealed. You may be changing roles, or simply becoming more acquainted with the particulars of your role. Educating yourself in order to then share this information with others will be your top priority.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

On Nov. 27, the Gemini full moon illuminates some of your biggest questions about the world around you. On this day, you’ll be seeking spiritual guidance and information that supports your current belief systems. On this day, you’ll be feeling compelled to step back and consider the big picture, along with the questions you may not yet have answers for. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is break out of your usual routine. Go on a trip, or strike up a conversation with someone you normally wouldn’t. All of your answers will be exactly where you least expect them.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

The Gemini full moon is illuminating your shared responsibilities and financial burdens, prompting you to get curious about what you’re obligated to take care of (or not take care of). If you’ve been feeling like you’ve been taking ownership of anything that’s not your business, consider how you can create better boundaries. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, either – if you’re investing your time, money, or energy, you have a right to know what’s going on!

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 19)

On Nov. 27, the full moon will unfold in your fifth house, highlighting your current romantic interests and connections. You’ll be inclined to get curious about the people you surround yourself with. What is it about them that you’re interested in? It’s a fortunate time for engaging in important discussions with a significant other, that may provide you with some important information about your current dynamic. If you’ve been unsure of where you stand with this person, this full moon promises to offer some clarity.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

As the Gemini full moon illuminates your current habits, regimens, and rituals on Nov. 27, you’ll be eager to increase your productivity now, but rather than taking action, you’ll likely be rethinking how you make the most of your time and energy. You may realize something important about your current routine, prompting you to make a pivotal change. Either way, the adjustments you make should help you gain a better understanding of how to regulate your daily life.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 19)

The Gemini full moon sheds light on your creative passions and the pleasures of life, encouraging you to tend to the things that keep you mentally stimulated. Do something that activates your inner child, Aquarius. This lunation isn’t about taking yourself seriously, it’s about engaging in what brings you joy. Allow yourself to get curious about the things that make you happy. Why do they bring you joy, and how can you incorporate more of this energy into your life?

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

Your home and family matters will be your main area of focus during the Gemini full moon, inviting you to engage in discussions around your domestic world. You may be making some pivotal decisions in your home, or getting curious about how you can continue to prioritize the desire for mental stimulus in this part of your life. This could also signify an important conversation with a relative, or simply a home decor change. Either way, you’ll feel inclined to withdraw from the world and focus your energy solely on your private affairs.