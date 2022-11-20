November may have started out chaotic, but Sagittarius season is officially here to lighten the mood. As the sun shifted into Sagittarius on Nov. 22, a sense of freedom, optimism, and hope is being restored to the cosmos after a very intense Scorpio season. Sagittarius is a sign all about embracing the bright side and envisioning what’s possible if you explore exciting possibilities through broadening your horizons. This energy is certain to reach its peak on Nov. 23, as the sun and moon conjoin in this sign to form the buoyant, jovial November 2022 new moon in Sagittarius, which will affect four zodiac signs most.

As the first non-eclipsed lunation since Oct. 9, the Sag new moon will make everyone feel more playful and adventurous. Mutable fire sign Sagittarius is all about seeking adventure in a way that centers knowledge, truth, and exploration; this is a sign all about embarking on the never-ending journey toward truth and understanding, and aims to share discoveries with anyone willing to listen. On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will collide in this sign at 2 degrees, bringing new beginnings to the forefront regarding every sign’s desire to expand their horizons. Since Jupiter, the ruler of Sagittarius, will also be stationing direct in Pisces on this day, the ability to move forward in a way that’s promising and hopeful for the future is imminent, especially for mutable signs.

Here’s what these four can expect during November’s new moon:

Gemini (May 20—June 21)

On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships, offering a chance for growth and expansion. Your connections have the potential to teach you so much, Gemini. Though it may not be in the way you typically like to learn, these experiences can still be pretty impactful. Since you’re someone who prioritizes being a student, this will be the perfect time to open yourself up to the endless possibilities your relationships can offer. Whether you’re envisioning what the future could look like with your special someone, or simply planning your next baecation, this lunation is certain to bring some excitement to your love life.

Virgo (Aug. 21—Sept. 22)

It’s time to let loose, Virgo. As the new moon in Sagittarius ushers in new beginnings within your home and private life, you’ll be eager to explore new opportunities in this area. Now is the perfect time to implement creative renovations, or consider what relocating altogether would look like. If you’ve been feeling restless, maybe it’s time to incorporate some fresh, exciting energy into your household. It’s essential that your home feels free of any limits or restrictions, so don’t hesitate to free up some space by giving away items or having a garage sale. Anything that creates more space is incredibly beneficial.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21)

If you’ve been itching for a fresh start, Sagittarius, this is your chance. On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in your first house of identity, along with your chart ruler, Jupiter, stationing direct in Pisces. Now is finally the time to move forward with any of the plans or adventures you’ve placed on hold, while considering the new and exciting possibilities that are currently on the horizon. You’re all about personal growth, and this new moon is asking you to get clear on where you see yourself going. With all of this forward movement on the horizon, the world is your oyster even more than usual.

Pisces (Feb. 21—March 20)

On Nov. 23, the sun and moon will conjoin in the hopeful, optimistic sign of Sagittarius, bringing promising new beginnings to your career and professional life. With your chart ruler, Jupiter, also stationing direct on this day, the sky is the limit, Pisces, so don’t be afraid to go big. Allow yourself to envision what’s possible for you, regardless of how unrealistic it sounds. Now is the perfect time to be delusional. Whether you’re stepping into an expansive, new job opportunity or manifesting more success, the cosmos will definitely on your side.