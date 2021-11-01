These 4 Zodiac Signs May Not Even Feel The First New Moon After Halloween

If you keep up with the all latest news in astrology, then you know there’s always something major happening in the sky. At times, it might leave you feeling like the cosmos are doing a little too much. But not every astrological phenomenon is going to have a major impact on your birth chart. There may be times you won’t even notice what’s happening in astrology. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the November 2021 new moon in Scorpio the least — which will be the first new moon after Halloween — you can breathe a sigh of relief.

However, just because certain signs — in this case, mutable signs — may not feel the brunt of this post-#spookySZN new moon doesn’t mean they won’t sense its energetic impact. After all, the upcoming new moon — which arrives on Nov. 4 at 5:14 p.m. ET — will take place in dark, probing, and smoldering Scorpio. This fixed water sign is marked by its ability to help you transform something in your life. Once Scorpio has made up its mind about something, it’s out with the old and in with the new. Let this new moon help you divert your energy away from draining relationships, dead-end jobs, and pipe dreams so that you can pour your heart into something truly meaningful.

This new moon may throw a few curveballs your way, thanks to the fact that it will oppose unpredictable and erratic Uranus. It could reveal surprising information, leading you toward twists and turns that are nothing if not interesting.

If you happen to be a mutable sign, this new moon may not lead you toward major life changes, but it could encourage a shift in your perspective. Here’s why:

Yaorusheng/Moment/Getty Images

Gemini: You’re Learning How To Make Healthier Decisions Each Day

Between deciding what you’ll have for breakfast and what time you’ll go to bed at night, every choice you make each day matters. Your daily routine has the power to help you grow in so many ways and making healthier decisions, no matter how small they seem, will show tons of results in the long run. Let this new moon be your opportunity to refine your day-to-day experiences so that you get the most out of your time.

Virgo: You’re Refining Your Ability To Communicate And Process Info

You may be on the verge of some major conversations that could make a huge difference in your life. Let this new moon teach you how to be a better communicator so that you never leave important things unsaid. Working on things such as improving your email etiquette, practicing listening skills, and knowing when to disconnect at the end of a long day are all things this new moon is encouraging you to do.

Sagittarius: You’re Embracing Introspection And Inner Healing

This new moon may strip down your barriers and encourage you to look deep within. You may feel like reserving some time for solitude and meditation, because your spiritual side is coming to life and you’re craving some introspection. Use this new moon to identify and understand what your subconscious is trying to tell you. This could be an incredibly healing experience.

Pisces: You’re Infusing Your Outlook On Life With More Positivity

Take a step back from what you’re stressing about and obsessing over. Chances are, there are so many opportunities you’re missing out on because you’re so focused on one minuscule detail. Let this new moon help you embrace the idea of looking on the bright side or having hope in a situation that seems impossible. As Bob Ross once said, “We don’t make mistakes. We just have happy accidents.”