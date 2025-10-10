Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales may have walked away from the Love Island USA villa with the prize money, but Nic Vansteenberghe is the true winner for bagging himself a baddie, aka Olandria Carthen. The internet-approved couple, whom fans have dubbed Nicolandria, placed second in Season 7 of Peacock’s reality dating series, and are still going strong.

Vansteenberghe and Carthen are even cementing themselves as a power couple, showing up at events like New York Fashion Week and MTV’s Video Music Awards. Now, Nicolandria’s partnering up with Sweetgreen on their very own limited-time menu item. The Ranchy Baddie Bowl is a little sweet and spicy — just like Nicolandria’s Love Island makeout sessions — and available through Oct. 27.

Getting to create this bowl with Nic has been such a blast.

Following Vansteenberghe’s solo campaign with Sweetgreen to promote the brand’s fall menu in September, fans demanded Carthen be included as well. After all, it wouldn’t be right to have Vansteenberghe without his other half, so Sweetgreen worked with the two to create their very own salad bowl. “The fans asked, and Sweetgreen delivered,” said Carthen in a press release. “Getting to create this bowl with Nic has been such a blast. The Ranchy Baddie Bowl is spicy, playful, and packed with personality and we can’t wait for everyone to taste it.”

The $15 bowl, which launched nationwide on Oct. 6, includes ingredients like:

Sweetgreen Hot Sauce

Green Goddess Ranch

Kale

White rice

Blackened chicken

Shredded cabbage

Tortilla chips

Sweet potatoes

Jammy tomatoes

Crispy onions

Below, you’ll find my honest review of Nicolandria’s Ranchy Baddie Bowl:

Vansteenberghe really stepped up to the plate after Carthen said she was looking for a cowboy in the Love Island villa, and even attended his first rodeo in August. The farmer-inspired photoshoot for his first collab with Sweetgreen even left Carthen “speechless.” Now, the two are really bringing the Southwestern vibes with this Ranchy Baddie Bowl.

The hot sauce, tortilla chips, rice, and blackened chicken reminded me of a good burrito bowl in Los Angeles, but there was also that farm freshness with the kale, cabbage, and crispy onions. While the overall bowl had a little kick to it in terms of spice, there was a lot of sweetness from the tomatoes and potatoes. I loved the blend, which really reminded me of how well Nicolandria go together.

The sweet potatoes especially surprised me and were perfect for the fall, but my favorite was the salty crunch from the tortilla chips.

TL;DR

I couldn’t put it down and would give this a 5 out of 5 rating, just like all the Nicolandria edits I see on TikTok. If you’d like to bag your own baddie, I highly recommend getting The Ranchy Baddie Bowl from Sweetgreen before it’s gone.