Each year, the MTV Video Music Awards continue to be the place where superstars go all-out with some of their most attention-grabbing looks. But the fashionable moments don’t stop when the ceremony ends. Sure, the red-carpet ‘fits tend to steal the spotlight, but it’s the after-parties that get the chicest, club-ready trends. And at the 2025 VMAs after-hours, the theme was all about risqué naked dressing.

The parties continued well into the night after the VMAs ended on Sept. 7, with the stars pulling off one last outfit change to hit up the nearby NYC hot spots. In the past, celebs have used these post-show looks to put their own spin on the night’s biggest trends (like Tyla’s Britney Spears-inspired denim outfit) or to make a big sartorial announcement (like Taylor Swift’s starry Midnights dress). This year was no different, as the most stylish fashionistas of the 2025 show embraced sheer fabrics and skin-baring cutouts to keep the celebration going all night long.

Here are the best looks that you didn’t see on TV.

Olandria Carthen

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

After shutting down the red carpet during her VMAs debut in a sheer red gown, the Love Island USA Season 7 breakout kept the sheer vibes going by changing into a black see-through minidress and tights. To ensure she shined throughout the night, Carthen’s hip-length dress was studded in large rhinestones.

And yes, Carthen was joined by Nic Vansteenberghe for the night out, as shown in some videos captured of the couple.

Tate McRae

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Tate McRae showed off her gymnastic dance moves on the VMAs stage with an unforgettable performance of “Revolving Door” and “Sports Car” — but she still had more to show once the event was over. The singer stepped out in an entirely sheer bodysuit to hit up the after-parties.

Rosé

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

It was a big night for Blackpink member Rosé, who won Song of the Year for her Bruno Mars collab “Apt.” After giving her speech, the singer oped for a chic white slip dress adorned with eye-catching beaded fringe for the post-show celebrations.

FKA Twigs

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

You can always count on FKA Twigs to deliver the ultimate cool-girl looks. After the VMAs, the performer stepped out in a distressed orange two-piece set with thigh-high platform boots. But the real star of the fashion moment was her hair, which was braided to resemble headphones, complete with a faux “wire” that tucked into her shorts.

Sombr

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Sombr added another achievement to his huge breakout year by winning Best Alternative at the VMAs and then wowing the crowd with his edgy performance of “Back to Friends” and “12 to 12.” He capped off the monumental night in true rockstar fashion — wearing an ornate blazer with blood-red lining out to the afters, with no shirt underneath, of course.