The Kid Laroi Seemingly Confirms Tate McRae Breakup By Sharing Texts

It sounds like Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi are no longer making sweet music together. The two pop stars, who were first romantically linked in early 2024, have been mired in breakup rumors recently, and Laroi just added a ton of fuel to that chatter by sharing a very telling text message.

After fans began to notice McRae and Laroi had stopped posting about one another throughout the summer of 2025, Laroi added some concrete evidence that he was no longer seeing the “Sports Car” singer. On July 25, Laroi responded to a social media post accusing him of paying for “slander tweets” against McRae using the lyrics of his new single “Hot Girl Problems.” “I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever,” Laroi wrote in response, along with sharing a text message to his social media team.

“Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy / whack,” Laroi wrote in the screenshotted text.

The specification that he and his supposed girlfriend are “on good terms” blatantly sticks out as an indication that the couple are probably not together anymore.

The rumored split is relatively sudden, considering Laroi had just praised McRae and referred to her as his girlfriend one month prior. “She’s the hardest working artist I’ve ever met in my entire life. And I don’t say that because she’s my girlfriend,” Laroi told Elle in June. “Seeing how hard she works inspires and encourages me to follow along and do the same. There’s something really, really motivating about that—and really attractive as well.”

Earlier in the year, the former couple collaborated on the romantic song “I Know Love,” featured on McRae’s album So Close to What, which released in February.

McRae and Laroi first sparked dating rumors in early 2024, when they were spotted on dinner dates and vacations together. They didn’t go public with their romance until that summer, when Laroi posted a photo kissing McRae on her 21st birthday that July.