Tate McRae & Kid Laroi Are Finally Instagram Official

Despite some hot takes, soft and hard launching a new relationship on Instagram is still in style. And similar to other celebrity couples, Tate McRae and Kid Laroi are all in on the fanfare. On July 1, Laroi celebrated McRae’s birthday with the biggest gift of all: confirming their relationship with a sweet photo on his IG Stories.

“Happy 21st birthday. you make me better! i love yoooouuu,” Laroi wrote on the photo, which sees him and McRae sharing a kiss, alongside a heart and teary-eyed emoji. While she didn’t repost the photo, the “Greedy” singer shared a video of the crowd at Laroi’s latest Pittsburgh show singing “happy birthday” on her IG Stories. She captioned it, “hahahahah, this is hilarious.”

This sweet shoutout comes after months of romance rumors. The chatter started in January of this year, when McRae posted a vacation photo dump on Instagram. Fans noted her striped button down looked similar to the one Laroi wore earlier that month. (For context, the two were both vacationing in Mexico at the time.) The “Stay” rapper also left a smiling face wearing sunglasses emoji in the comments of her post.

Instagram/@TheKidLaroi

That’s not all, though. That same month, the then-rumored duo were seen having dinner in Los Angeles. McRae also gave him his flowers in an interview with Zane Lowe, complimenting his approach to music. “He’s so in love with music,” she said on Jan. 30. “His taste is so good. He goes in the studio, and it’s just all for the music. I think that’s the coolest thing.”

McRae also briefly talked about going to a comedy club with Laroi and Olivia Rodrigo. While Rodrigo seemed to enjoy the set, McRae joked that Laroi didn’t find it amusing. “He was like, ‘I don’t get it? Is this American humor?’” the singer said, adding she couldn’t vouch for the humor since she’s Canadian.

McRae and Laroi’s comedy club moment kicked off several other public outings this year, such as when they attended a Super Bowl after party and another dinner date in Beverly Hills. And now, the two have graduated to posting loving shoutouts on Instagram.