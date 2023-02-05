It’s about damn time Lizzo made things Instagram official with her boyfriend, Myke Wright. The two lovebirds have been going strong for a year after first being spotted together on Valentine’s Day 2022, and although they’ve posed for tons of professional photos together on red carpets, the couple has kept their love mainly offline. That was, until Lizzo shared a full carousel of romantic pics with Myke Wright on Feb. 4, dubbing the romantic IG tribute the “hard launch” of their relationship online.

The big Instagram debut came after Lizzo and Wright attended Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala together on Feb. 4. Lizzo must have seriously been feeling the love — and it probably didn’t hurt that she was up for five Grammys the next night — because the superstar shared four pics of herself and Wright at the gala in her most loved-up Instagram post ever. “Hard launch,” she simply captioned the photo shoot, which showed off her black-and-blue tasseled outfit and Wright’s classic tux as they embraced one another and struck some fun poses side by side.

The couple also posed for a bunch of romantic red carpet shots that night.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Though Lizzo made it clear that her IG post was the hard launch of her and Wright on her socials, it actually isn’t the first time she’s posted a pic of her BF. Back in September 2022, Lizzo sneaked a cute pic of Wright into a carousel of pics from her mom’s birthday celebration, confirming he’d met the fam. The couple also already has a bunch of pics together from their year-long relationship, in which they’ve attended events like the 2022 MTV VMAs and the Emmys FYC screening of Lizzo’s series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo hasn’t shied away from publicly professing her love for Wright during talk shows and radio interviews, either. After she was spotted out with a “mystery man” on Valentine’s Day 2022, Lizzo confirmed she was dating Wright in an interview with Andy Cohen two months later. She emphasized how serious the relationship is in an interview with Howard Stern on Dec. 12: “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in,” Lizzo said. “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

And wedding bells could very much be in the near future, although Lizzo isn’t rushing things. In her October Vanity Fair cover story, Lizzo again emphasized that she knows she’ll be with Wright for life, even if they don’t get married, but she wouldn’t be opposed to a wedding. “He’s the love of my life. We are life mates. Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together,” she said. “I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage.”