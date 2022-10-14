The Sweetest Photos Of Lizzo & Myke Wright Cuz I Love Them

💗
I don’t think Lizzo and her comedian BF, Myke Wright, could be more adorable if they tried. These lovebirds met six years ago and started out purely platonic. These days? “He’s the love of my life. We are life mates,” the “About Damn Time” singer told Vanity Fair on Oct. 11. S’cute!
OK, it’s so romantic that Lizzo and Myke first met in ~Wonderland.~ They were the cohosts and stars of the MTV music series in 2016. Obviously, there was some friendly chemistry then, but the two weren’t romantically linked until Oct. 2021.