2021 was definitely rough, but the holidays are always a reason to celebrate. Fortunately, your New Year’s Eve 2021 horoscope is swirling with sparkling optimism and is action-packed with opportunity. It’s time to put your favorite party dress on and sip on some bubbly, because the party gods came through for this one.

The moon will be transiting through Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius on Dec. 31, inspiring the need to socialize, wander, and make the most out of every experience. Sagittarius’ mutable fire is equivalent to that of a bonfire, where family, friends, and strangers gather around to share stories and feel the warmth of this magical element.

La luna will also be sitting just three degrees away from sizzling Mars — planet of assertion, desire, and energy — in the same sign. This will add an exhilarating layer of enthusiasm to the evening, which will be pretty positive for the most part. The moon will simultaneously sextile Saturn, urging you to have pragmatism and structure in the process. Meanwhile, the moon-Mars square to elusive Neptune makes the possibilities and the mystery of the unknown all the more intriguing.

Before we can finally welcome 2022, here’s what New Year’s Eve 2021 has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You’re Living In The Moment

What are you looking forward to, Aries? With the moon and your celestial ruler, Mars, conjugating in the spontaneous sign of Sagittarius — aka your carpe diem ninth house of adventure, expansion, travel, and belief systems — you’re looking for ways to satiate your lust for life. Luna and Mars will be challenged by dreamy Neptune, reminding you to trust the process and embrace the magic in every moment.

Taurus: You’re Looking For Intimacy

There’s a stellium of planets in spontaneous Sagittarius, activating your erotic eighth house of intimacy, joint ventures, shared resources, and soul mate connections. Whether it be a potential business investment or a romantic offer, you want the real deal. The moon and Mars’ square to Neptune, however, is helping you discern between the reality of the situation versus the illusion limiting you.

Gemini: You’re Spending Quality Time

With the moon and Mars hovering over your harmony-seeking seventh house of agreements, compromise and significant others, you are prone to being more focused on your SO, and people in general. The moon and Mars’ tricky square to Neptune, however, could be the reason you’re contemplating whether you should take the lead on something.

Cancer: You’re Party-Hopping (As Safely As Possible)

Create more room in your schedule for fun, Cancer. The moon will join audacious Mars in the spontaneous sign of Sagittarius, shaking up your responsible sixth house of wellness, daily rituals, and due diligence. Where to first? Despite whether you’re the NYE party type, this year’s event line-up is pretty epic. So much so, you may even opt for attending more than one, which is already so adventurous of you. The challenge? The moon and Mars will clash with Neptune, triggering feelings of uncertainty, but it’s all part of experiencing something new.

Leo: You’re Living Your Very Best Life

It’s your favorite time of year, because no one knows how to host a celebration like you, Leo. More importantly, with the moon and Mars hovering over your festive fifth house of love, passion, pleasure, and self-expression, you’re not only thinking outside the box this year, but also making it a point to prioritize your happiness. The catch, however, could stem from the moon-Mars square to elusive Neptune via your intimate eighth house of mergers. Set some boundaries in your relationships, if needed.

Virgo: You’re Switching Up Traditions

Have it your way, Virgo. The moon will join sizzling Mars in spontaneous Sagittarius, igniting your ancestral fourth house of home, family matters, and emotional foundations, which will inspire a strong urge for freedom. This is especially true when considering the moon and Mars’ square to Neptune via your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships. Is there a lack of boundary-setting in this area of your life? No need to feel guilt, especially when it pertains to your joy.

Libra: You’re Booked, Busy, And On The Move

Your calendar is poppin’, Libra. This may, however, get in the way of your daily tasks and holiday to-do list, but not if you’re strategic with your approach. For instance, the moon will join Mars in spontaneous Sagittarius on Dec. 31, igniting your curious third house of communication, immediate exchanges, and local community. In addition to bring traction to this area of your life, you’re also feeling more optimistic. The moon-Mars square to Neptune via your responsible sixth house is your only challenge. Sort out your priorities, and don’t overextend yourself.

Scorpio: You’re Feeling Bad And Bougie

Feeling the need to splurge on the ultimate NYE look, Scorpio? This could have something to do with the moon and Mars hovering over your snazzy second house of money, sensual pleasures, and spending habits. You’re going above and beyond to look the part, so remember to use your discernment in the process. The moon and Mars will simultaneously clash with glamorous Neptune via your festive fifth house of fun, passion, and pleasure, so make sure you’re being realistic when it comes to your ideals.

Sagittarius: You’re The Life Of The Party

It’s no wonder your birthday takes place during the holiday season, Sagittarius. Your contagious enthusiasm is part of your charm, and the moon’s close proximity to Mars in your sign will only emphasize things. So whether you’re out on the town celebrating, or hosting your annual NYE bash back home, your confidence and energy never ceases to bring everyone together. Keep in mind, the moon and Mars will clash with Neptune, which may make you hypersensitive to the emotional undercurrents within your environment. Protect your energy.

Capricorn: You’re Kicking Back At Home

Rain check, Capricorn? It may be your birthday season, but you’re exhausted. This is especially significant to consider with both the moon and audacious Mars hovering over your sleepy 12th house of closure, dreams, and all things behind the scenes. It’s been a long year, and the moon-Mars square to hazy Neptune via your local third house of communication and immediate exchanges could be the reason why you’re keeping to yourself for the time being.

Aquarius: You’re Gathering The Troops

What’s on the NYE itinerary, Aquarius? Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, the moon will join forces with go-getter Mars in Sagittarius via your socially conscious 11th house of associations, community, and sense of belonging in the world on Dec. 31. Missing your best pals? You’re in luck, considering the astro-weather has “reuniting to celebrate” written all over. Your challenge, however, could potentially stem from the moon-Mars square to Neptune, triggering feelings of confusion, namely when in regards to your stability and self-confidence. Don’t compare yourself to others.

Pisces: You’re Making A Bold Statement

Strike a pose, Pisces. With the sun hovering over your 11th house of society, it’s no wonder you’re hogging the spotlight, but it doesn’t end there. The moon will be joining forces with Mars in Sagittarius via your public 10th house of prestige, notoriety, and reputation in the world, which will only fuel the fire and support the stage you’re already on. Looking the part? Your glam is on point, thanks to the moon and Mars’ connection to your celestial ruler, Neptune.