Things are looking up for Natalia Grossman. After making its debut at the Summer Olympics in 2021, climbing is back for the 2024 games, but this will be the 23-year-old’s first time at the event.

The pro climber, who didn’t qualify for the festivities in Tokyo three years ago, earned her spot on Team USA at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, by winning gold for Women’s Boulder & Lead. Now, she’s got her sights set on winning an Olympic medal in Paris.

Unlike other athletes who amp up their training prior to a big game, Grossman has a more laid-back approach. The day before a competition, she tells Elite Daily she always tries to “rest and not really do anything” when she has the option — but that doesn’t mean the California native wasn’t getting her reps in before heading to the French capital.

[My injury] doesn’t hold me back at all anymore.

She’s even back to her traditional workout regimen following a knee injury in May at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Luckily, I’m back to doing everything normally,” says Grossman. “[My injury] doesn’t hold me back at all anymore.”

OLAY

Her positive outlook and winning skills not only make her a standout on Team USA, but also Team Olay. Alongside other game-changing athletes like track star Sha’Carri Richardson and gymnast Laurie Hernandez, the University of Colorado grad has partnered with the brand to show how easy it is to get ready — at the Olympics and anywhere else — with its newest selection of products.

Below, Grossman shares her current skin care go-tos, what’s in her Olympics bag, and the best advice she has for anyone who wants to start climbing.

Elite Daily: OK, so walk me through your current daily skin care routine.

Natalia Grossman: I like to shower twice a day, so I typically wash my face in the morning and at night. I use the Olay Cleansing Melts, then I always moisturize afterward.

In the mornings, I typically use Olay’s vitamin C moisturizer, then in the evenings, I use the retinol moisturizer. Every once in a while, I’ll use a serum in the evening and body lotion, but that’s about it.

ED: Does your routine change at all when you’ve got a competition?

NG: No. I’m a creature of habit, so I try to keep it the same. It’s such a minimal routine that it’s pretty easy to do when I’m traveling.

ED: When you’re competing at the highest level like the Olympics, how do you deal with the physical and emotional stress that comes with that?

NG: It’s really important to be able to talk to people, like my friends, coaches, and family. Being able to say what’s on my mind is very beneficial.

Physically, I work with my physical therapist a lot for recovery. We do massage work like dry needling, compression sleeves, stretching, massage rolling, and a massage run. I also get good sleep and fuel up.

ED: Since you majored in psychology at the University of Colorado, are there any lessons you learned about mental health that help you in stressful situations?

NG: Learning more about how the mind works has been helpful. I took a sports psychology class, which I really enjoyed, and I also work with a sports psychologist.

From those experiences, I’ve been able to implement things I’ve learned, like visualization, and know it’s more about being able to feel your emotions, express your thoughts, feel what you’re feeling, and not just follow it.

ED: As the resident “bag girl” at competitions, what do you plan to put in your Olympics bag?

NG: I have two bags. I have one bag that’s full of snacks, like bars, bananas, fruit, energy gels, and sugary things. Then I have another bag that includes my climbing stuff, like shoe rags, shoe spray to clean my shoes, and different shoes. I typically have three or four pairs, because I want to make sure I have the best climbing shoe for whatever I might face.

I also bring slides and tennis shoes, chalk and chalk bags, a Makita fan plus a little hand fan, water bottles, and juice. It’s a lot of things.

ED: What is your current workout regimen as you’re preparing for the games?

NG: I’m back to regular training, but with a lot of physical therapy workouts as well as PT rehab, scraping, dry needling, massage work, and keeping my knee healthy.

ED: You’ve mentioned a few, but are there any new self-care recovery practices that you’ve been doing recently?

NG: Because of my knee, I started using these compression boots that fill up with air, and a lot more hands-on massage work. I’ve also just been listening to my body, taking time to Netflix and chill, and be more in tune with what I’m feeling.

ED: What are you currently watching on Netflix?

NG: Oh boy, this is embarrassing. My roommate and I just started watching Perfect Match. I love all those shows. My roommate and I always watch them. By yourself, they’re not that interesting, but when you have someone else to talk about what you’re watching, it’s a lot more entertaining.

ED: Speaking of chilling, you’re someone who likes to rest the day before a competition. Is that your plan for the Olympics?

NG: Sometimes we have semis with finals the next day, so you can’t rest. But if I can, I’ll probably Netflix and chill a bit if I can, maybe walk around the Olympic Village, and just hang out with friends and family. That’s it. Keep it pretty low activity.

ED: What is your nighttime routine before a competition? Are you doing anything special to get ready?

NG: I like to have a chill evening, ideally at home or at an Airbnb, but sometimes, the team will go out to dinner or something like that.

ED: Describe the perfect way to unwind after a long day at the gym or an intense competition.

NG: After training, I’ve been around so many people that I enjoy spending an hour by myself. I normally will have lunch and then go on my phone for a little bit, since I try not to go on it before training. After a competition, I like to hang out with my friends or parents.

ED: Do you have plans to stay in Paris at all to do any touristy things?

NG: I might stay two or three days after with my parents and just hang out, because I have a feeling I won’t see them too much when I’m competing or when I’m in the Village.

ED: What’s the best advice you have for someone who’s interested in climbing?

NG: Just have fun with climbing. Don’t be scared. It might be intimidating, but learning to face that fear is important. Once you do, you can enjoy the perks.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.