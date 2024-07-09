Katie Grimes was the first U.S. athlete to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, but that wasn’t enough for the history-making competitive swimmer. With her sights set on expanding her Paris program, Grimes recently participated in the in-pool qualifier series.

Surviving her trial by fire — er — water, the 18-year-old swam an impressive 2,500 meters and added both the 400 Individual Medley and 1500 Freestyle to her Olympic punch card. Adding this to her 10-kilometer open-water event, she will be heading to Paris with three events on her docket.

But Grimes is no stranger to pressure. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021), Grimes was the youngest member of Team USA and managed to come in fourth place, only six seconds behind the silver and bronze winners. This time, she’s eyeing gold.

“I’m really looking forward to the upcoming Olympics, and right now, [I’m] just focused on my preparation and doing the best I can to feel good going into the next two months,” she tells Elite Daily. “It’s all beginning to feel so real and exciting. I can’t wait to get to Paris!”

No one knows what’s going to happen during competition, so for me, it’s just important to have fun and do my best.

With a focus on preparation and hard work, Grimes is also leaning into her new partnership with Powerade. As an athlete, Grimes places extra importance on hydration, especially when it comes to healing after an intense day of training and competition. “Recovery days are all about getting my body and mind back to 100% so I can tackle the next day of training,” she says.

Below, Grimes shares her go-to self-care products, how she takes care of her mental health, and more.

ED: What’s the biggest lesson you learned from competing in your first Olympics?

KG: The biggest lesson for me has been to stay true to myself and to trust the process. I think there are a lot of expectations placed on athletes on such a global stage and staying confident in the preparation and training I’ve put in leading up to the games has been helpful. No one knows what’s going to happen during competition, so for me, it’s just important to have fun and do my best.

ED: How do you deal with the pressure of being a young athlete with a lot of expectations placed on you?

KG: Working hard and leaning on those I’m closest to. For example, doing what I can to make sure I’m prepared ahead of competitions, especially during training, and lean on my family and brothers for support. I also have awesome teammates, and cheering each other on is really empowering and helps keep me grounded and focused.

ED: What does a typical day in the life of a competitive swimmer ahead of the Olympics look like?

KG: It’s busy! My normal day consists of doing at least some training in the pool and workouts outside the pool too and then fitting in meals plus a little relaxation throughout the day.

I go into competitions knowing I’m doing the best I can and trust that I have prepared for this moment and that helps with my mental health.

ED: How do you unwind after a long day of training?

KG: I love to watch movies, eat good food, and hang out with my friends and family. Powerade also really helps rehydrate me after long days in the water and makes me feel ready for the next day of training ahead.

ED: Speaking of Powerade, what’s your favorite flavor?

KG: This might be a hot take, but I love the grape flavor! It’s so good and refreshing, and packed with electrolytes to make sure I’m feeling my best throughout the day.

ED: Have you had the Powerade Sonic slushie?

KG: I haven’t had a chance to try the Powerade Sonic slushie though; it’s next on my list!

ED: How do you take care of your mental health as a competitive athlete?

KG: I try not to compare myself to others too much. I’m not the type of athlete to put a ton of pressure on myself to achieve a certain medal. I go into competitions knowing I’m doing the best I can and trust that I have prepared for this moment and that helps with my mental health. Knowing I have a huge support system in my teammates and family is also a big factor.

ED: As a swimmer, I can imagine your skin needs a little extra TLC from all the chlorine. Do you have any favorite beauty products you use to help keep your skin hydrated and healthy?

KG: CeraVe’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser is super gentle and keeps my skin fresh without drying it out, and their Moisturizing Cream always leaves my skin super soft. Róen is hands down my favorite beauty brand because their ingredients are so clean and always make me feel beautiful without damaging my skin. Olaplex’s No. 3 Hair Perfector is fantastic for repairing damage from the water and keeping my hair strong, while the No. 7 Bonding Oil adds shine and keeps my hair hydrated without weighing it down.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.