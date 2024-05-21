Experience Paris à la Emily Cooper. When Airbnb launched its new Icons collection on May 1, it included one-of-a-kind stays — like an opportunity to take in the 2024 Summer Olympics from (possibly better than) a front-row seat.

The Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France — which was heavily featured in Episode 9 of Emily in Paris Season 3 — is opening its doors for two lucky guests to spend the night in its stunning clock room. It’ll literally be a night at the museum.

Settled on the Seine River, the Musée d’Orsay overlooks where the opening ceremony of the Olympics will take place on July 26. Airbnb has transformed the clock room of the museum with the help of French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, who helped the capital city with the 2024 Olympic torch and cauldron this year. One of Lehanneur’s silver torches will be on display in the Airbnb so you can get a more detailed look at the piece of history.

The space includes a large outdoor balcony, providing the perfect place for Airbnb guests to watch the opening ceremony. With the Paris landscape and Seine as your backdrop, you may even have a better view than watching from your living room back home.

The best part? This stay is totally free. (Most of Airbnb’s new iconic stays like Disney and Pixar’s Up house are free or under $100.) If you’re interested in spending a night alone in the Musée d’Orsay, here’s everything you need to know about the booking:

You Can Start Requesting A Stay At The Musée d’Orsay On May 21

Most of these new Airbnb Icons are a little different than previous limited-time stays like Ken’s Mojo Dojo Casa House from Barbie and the Ted Lasso pub in terms of booking. Instead of being the first, guests are handpicked by Airbnb after submitting a request.

Starting May 21, you’ll need to enter the dates you’d like to stay and answer a question about why you want to go to Paris. (Since part of the experience of staying in the Musée d’Orsay is getting to enjoy the Olympic opening ceremony, you’ll want to plan for a stay around July 26.) Then, Airbnb will make its selections.

Explore The Museum Like You’re A Character In Emily In Paris

When you’re not checking out the views from the balcony or using the padded punching bag for a Olympic-worthy workout, this Icons stay comes with a private tour of the museum’s Impressionist Collection that includes paintings from Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet.

This area of the museum can be seen in Emily in Paris Season 3 when Gabriel and Camille go on a day date.

The private tour even includes a behind-the-scenes area that’s not normally available to the public.

You’ll also be treated to a French gourmet dinner *and* get to relax on a custom-designed floating bed.

If you’ve had Paris on your travel bucket list ever since hearing Taylor Swift sing about being “taken by the view” in the City of Light, this is your chance to really experience the beauty of France. While you’re there, you could explore other Emily in Paris filming locations ahead of Season 4’s premiere on Aug. 15.