TikTok is a breeding ground for the lurv-obsessed. You’ve got your love-centric filters, your compatibility tests, your 100% science-based, not-at-all-subjective theories — there’s seriously no shortage for all the romantics out there. And for those interested in the cosmos, there’s probably no shortage of astro-related content on your For You Page either. That’s why TikTok’s moon phase test has become so popular among those who live somewhere in the intersection of relationships + astrology. Essentially, it’s a trend that examines the phase the moon was in when you and your special someone were born to determine whether you are ~soulmates~.

Though there are varying definitions of the term “soulmate,” it all boils down to someone you consider your “other half.” This could, of course, be romantically speaking, but it could also be in regards to yourself or even your besties. In the words of Charlotte York on Sex and the City, "Maybe we can be each other's soulmates. And then we can let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with." So to be able to determine your alleged soulmate — the person who could be your other half, if you believe in that sort of thing — via a viral trend is already a farfetched notion. But TikTok’s moon phase “soulmates” test supposedly incorporates astrological compatibility into the mix, so... maybe there’s hope?

What Is TikTok’s Moon Phase Test?

This viral trend allows you to overlay a photo of the moon’s phase at the time of your birth with the moon phase of your friend, partner, or even celeb crush at the time of their birth. If the moon phases align (for example, if you were both born during a new moon or full moon), this is supposed to indicate top romantic compatibility (aka soulmates). However, if the moon phases don’t match up (for example, if you were born during a waxing gibbous, but your SO was born during a waning crescent), it allegedly signifies incompatibility or difficulty connecting on an emotional level.

Is TikTok's Moon Phase “Soulmates” Trend Accurate?

Survey says... not exactly. While being born during the same moon phase of your romantic partner is a plus, it doesn’t necessarily point to being star-crossed lovers. In fact, there are many other ways to determine astrological compatibility that are far more accurate. One of the most popular ways to do this is by using a cosmic technique called synastry, which requires you to overlay another person’s entire birth chart over your own to get a full understanding of how well you get along with each other. When using synastry, moon phase compatibility is hardly referenced. However, it is much easier to discover the moon phase someone was born under rather than sleuthing in order to discover their time of birth so you can conduct a synastry reading.

Another thing that TikTok’s moon phase test doesn’t do is consider moon signs (the zodiac sign the moon was in at the time of your birth), which is a major component of understanding romantic compatibility. While curious TikTokers have recently discovered that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s moon phase compatibility isn’t exactly coordinated — leading Team Hailey stans to suggest that that’s why Jelena didn’t work out — their moon signs being sister signs (Selena’s an Aries moon; Justin’s a Libra moon) would tell you so much more about their dynamic. (FYI, Hailey Bieber’s also an Aries moon, so... take from that what you will.)

TL;DR: TikTok’s moon phase trend is a great way to understand the phases of the ever-changing moon, but it’s not really accurate when it comes to determining who your soulmate is. Who knows? Maybe you and *insert fave celeb here* are actually meant to be.