4 Zodiac Signs Who Put Themselves First, Because You're Your Own Soulmate

As the iconic Lizzo will remind you, in love and in life, "You gotta be your own type." Though a romantic partnership can be wonderful, knowing how to be good to yourself is just as important. From treating yourself to that new outfit to calling out of work when you're not feeling well, prioritizing your own needs can be a beautiful thing. And if you're one of these four zodiac signs who put themselves first, you may already know what I'm talking about.

Do you plan a weekly self-care night? Do you never let others get in the way of achieving your dreams? If so, calling your attention inward can be important and empowering. No matter your romantic status, advocating for yourself and being in tune with your own needs is healthy. Though all relationships require some level of compromise, you also need to do what's best for you. From changing the dinner reservation to your favorite restaurant to spending some time alone, if you know what you want, you need to put yourself first.

To drop even more advice from Lizzo, here are the four zodiac signs that have no problem being their own soulmate.

Shutterstock

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) From taking a week off work when they're feeling sick to planning a nice dinner for themselves for no reason at all, this lion naturally puts their own needs first. When it comes to making plans with a Leo, it's pretty much their way or the highway. Though they're talented and personable all the time, they tend to do their best work when everyone is agreeing with and complimenting them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Adventurous Sagittarius is the epitome of, "I do what I want!" They follow their own maps and timelines, going wherever they want to go whenever they want to go there. Though this freedom keeps them excited, Sag rarely stops to ask or consider what other people have on their itineraries. Afraid of going backward, this fire sign likes to be in motion, i.e., constantly propelling themselves ahead.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Unconventional and creative, Aquarius isn't one to ask for permission. Though they're often very personable, this water bearer can be secretive, making hidden plans for situations that turn out in their favor. Independent by nature, this air sign isn't super worried about other people's feelings. In relationships, Aquarius may tend to want to do what's best for them, even if they're not super open about it.