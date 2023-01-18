Miley Cyrus just dropped the first anthem of 2023 with “Flowers,” and the music video is all about self-love. In the video, she’s seen walking home alone through an LA neighborhood, stripping down to her underwear in the yard of a mansion, taking a dip in the pool, then working out under the sun to the punchy chorus. Even though the video is choreographed, the HIIT routine she’s seen doing is actually pretty challenging and serves as great inspo for when you’re entering your strong, single era. Keep scrolling to follow along to Miley Cyrus’ workout from the “Flowers” music video.
Cyrus’ new song is all about reminding yourself that you have the ability to love yourself better than anyone else, because, after all, the most important relationship you have in life is with yourself. The Sagittarius superstar depicts this in the video, as she’s seen enjoying her own company and doing things for herself that feel good, like running around half-naked, singing in the shower, getting dressed up to go nowhere, and relishing in an intense workout. She first warms up with a blissful swim in the pool, before moving to the patio to do strength-training and a High Intensity Interval routine that includes burpees, battle ropes, and ab-defining moves for a full-body burn. You can easily replicate the moves below with little to no equipment at home, while you stream “Flowers” on loop at high-volume. And, if you’re looking to add more cardio to the workout, you can always take yourself dancing through the halls of your house or walk around the block in your most glamorous dress.