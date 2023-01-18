The beginning of the year is the perfect time to discover new ways to exercise that get you out of a fitness slump. Walking workouts are popular on fitness TikTok right now, and it makes sense — walking is such an easy and low-impact way to incorporate some activity into your day. Plus, walking gives you a boost of instant endorphins, strengthens your cardiovascular system, and supports your mental health. Whether you’re looking to spice up your treadmill routine or you want to take it outside, check out these nine walking workout ideas from TikTok to try in 2023.
When you think of the word “cardio,” you might imagine a workout that’s hard, boring, and leaves you dripping in sweat, but there are a lot of ways to strengthen your heart through movement. Some may prefer to break up their days with a “hot girl” walk around the block while plugged into feel-good music, while others may love to run for miles to release pent-up energy. But if neither feels inspiring to you, and you’re looking for a middle-ground workout that moderately works your muscles and lifts your heart rate, check out these fun walking workouts from TikTok below.