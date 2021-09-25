Mercury Is Retrograde In Libra, Which Means It's A Beautiful Time To Apologize

You don’t have to be an astrology whiz to know that Mercury retrograde totally sucks. This is one of the most infamous things that can happen in the sky and for good reason. Mercury is the planet of communication and cognitive function, which means that it controls a lot of what happens in your day-to-day life. When Mercury stations retrograde, it can definitely take the world for a spin. However, there is a way to use this energy to your benefit, and the spiritual meaning of the Mercury retrograde of fall 2021 proves that sometimes, this retrograde can be a positive thing.

When a planet stations retrograde in astrology, it essentially means that the planet’s function is turning inward. Instead of affecting you on an external level, the planet in question will begin impacting you on an internal level. That’s why a retrograde can be an incredible moment to embrace introspection, because you may be reflecting on your past as well as the state of your life at this time. Because a retrograde can confuse the direction of a planet’s focus, it’s not always the best time to start major projects, make important commitments, or pressure yourself into manifesting significant results. Instead, it’s much wiser to lean into the wisdom a retrograde is trying to bring you and give yourself a break.

Of all the retrogrades that can take place, Mercury retrograde gets its dramatic reputation for a good reason. Taking place three to four times per year, this retrograde has the power to create any number of inconvenient situations. You could run into your ex lover, fail to save an important document, forget to show up to a major appointment, and experience a whole slew of technological mishaps.

However, it’s not as hopeless as you might think. Here’s what you should know about the upcoming Mercury retrograde:

Mercury Retrograde Fall 2021 Begins On Sept. 27 And Ends On Oct. 18

Because this retrograde takes place in Libra, it may have a significant impact on your relationships. After all, Libra is ruled by Venus — planet of love and friendship — and this cardinal air sign is associated with harmony, peace keeping, and conflict resolution. As Mercury retrogrades through Libra, it may bring up unfinished business you may have with others. People from your past may make a reappearance, which might dredge up issues that you’ve never found a way to resolve. That makes this retrograde a beautiful time to apologize, say what you need to say, and finally leave things off on a more positive note.

This retrograde could lead to some pretty intense moments as well as some beautiful ideas. By Oct. 3, Mercury retrograde will form a trine with expansive Jupiter, encouraging you to embrace inner growth and self-improvement. This could help you hone in on a more optimistic outlook, giving you the courage to believe in your best self. However, by Oct. 9, Mercury will join forces with aggressive and combative Mars, which could cause tense conversations and arguments. Even if you’re feeling angry or upset, it’s important that you think carefully before saying the first thing that comes to mind. Impulsivity will reign over patience and critical thinking.

By the time Mercury stations direct, you may walk away from the experience with a better understanding of where your relationships stand. You might also leave this retrograde with an improved perspective of solving conflicts. After all, Libra is a zodiac sign that just wants everyone to get along. This retrograde might just teach you how to make that a reality.