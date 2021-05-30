Gemini season is here, and it may be making you feel restless and anxious. After all, this is a zodiac sign that’s always buzzing with a new influx of thoughts and ideas. During this time, the wheels may be turning in your brain, and if you’re not focusing your stream of consciousness on something concrete, there’s a chance your mind could run wild. This aimlessness is made all the more apparent thanks to the fact that Mercury — Gemini’s ruling planet — is currently retrograde. And that’s just one of the reasons why May 31, 2021 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — so you might as well buckle up.

Luckily, it’s not all bad news. In fact, there’s still so much to look forward to in the astrology of the upcoming week. For example, on June 3, the sun will form a trine with sturdy and capable Saturn, allowing you to tap into your inner strength and commit to your own personal growth. June 3 is also when romantic and luxurious Venus will trine adventurous and abundant Jupiter, attracting a surplus of loving and pleasurable energy.

However, things could get a little dicey by June 5. This is when Mercury retrograde will square off with hazy and disorienting Neptune, which may make it difficult to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not. Make sure you concentrate on the facts before you get carried away with the fiction. Hasty and aggressive Mars will also oppose powerful and controlling Pluto. While this could leave you feeling inspired to prove yourself and get motivated toward your goals, it could also tap into some of your darkest instincts and put you in the perfect position to start an argument.

Here’s why these zodiac signs should be extra mindful this week:

Virgo: You Could Be Facing Adversity And Confusion In Your Career

You may feel totally disconnected from your motivation and your desire to compete at the moment, Virgo. If that’s true, it’s nothing to worry about. It’s just that Mercury — your ruling planet — happens to be retrograde, which has the tendency to leave you feeling a bit confused, if not helpless. This time around, Mercury is retrograding through your 10th house of career, which may be creating problems for you in your professional life. However, there’s a strong chance this retrograde is pulling up uncompleted projects from your past, encouraging you to finally sign off with the finishing touches.

Sagittarius: You May Be Struggling To Find Your Footing In Your Relationships

You’re probably dealing with more strain than usual lately, Sagittarius. After all, you’re in the midst of an eclipse season that is activating the Gemini-Sagittarius axis. That means the cosmos are concentrating so much of their attention directly upon you. They’re encouraging you to embrace the winds of change that are pulling you in a direction you may not have expected to take. These eclipses may be causing the tides to shift in your relationships, so try your best to go with the flow. You can’t control what other people do. You can only control yourself.

Capricorn: You Might Feel Super Annoyed With Someone This Week

To be quite frank, Capricorn, there’s a strong chance that people will be getting on your last nerve this week. Testy Mars in your seventh house of partnerships will oppose Pluto in Capricorn, which may cause you to think of someone you would rather trust as an adversary. You may be feeling more competitive than usual, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s important that you compete in a way that brings out the best in you, not the worst.