When you look up at the night sky and see that the moon is radiating a bright red hue, you know things are about to get wild. Even though the energy of a lunar eclipse is eerie and ominous enough on its own, there's an astrological reason for its significance. An eclipse definitely turns the intensity of a regular full moon up a notch, and sometimes, it even has the power to alter the course of your life altogether. This is especially true for the zodiac signs who will have the worst May 2021 blood moon, so if you were born with your sun, moon, or rising sign in Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces (especially within 0 to 10 degrees), you may feel the experience all the way down to your core.

However, you shouldn't let this knowledge bring you fear or anxiety, because here's the thing about eclipses: They always speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. Whatever happens during a lunar eclipse — in this case, a total lunar eclipse (blood moon) — happens in order to bring you closer to the path you're meant to embark on. Think of it as the moment the universe intervenes in your life, removing whatever may be standing in the way of your growth.

The reason for this? A blood moon activates the lunar nodes, which are currently guiding you toward your fate. Right now, the North Node — which contains the energy you're striving for — is in Gemini, while the South Node — the energy you're moving away from — is in Sagittarius. The upcoming blood moon takes place on May 26 at 7:13 a.m. in adventurous, open-minded, and free-spirited Sagittarius at 5 degrees, moving over the South Node and encouraging you to let go of what's holding you back.

Here's why mutable signs will feel it the most:

Carlos Manchego / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Gemini: Your Relationships Are Evolving In A Major Way

You may notice that some of your relationships are abruptly ending. However, you may also notice that a few of your relationships are also becoming a lot more serious. This lunar eclipse is encouraging you to take a good hard look at the people you engage in partnerships with. Ask yourself whether these partnerships are aligning with your highest growth and embrace the people who are there for you.

Virgo: You’re Embracing Changes That Develop Deep Within

This lunar eclipse has the power to evoke change that rocks you to your emotional center. After all, this blood moon is taking place in your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to identify what you truly need in order to feel safe and understood in your corner of the universe. Work through issues with family members and spend time creating the home you've always imagined having.

Sagittarius: Your Life May Embrace Abrupt And Intense Shifts

Expect the unexpected. This lunar eclipse lands in your name and radiates your energy. However, it's also focusing the majority of its change directly upon you. If any aspects of your life are no longer aligning with the person you're meant to become, this blood moon could take you in a completely new direction. By the time it's over, you may feel like you're on the brink of something totally different.

Pisces: Your Career May Be Moving In Unexpected Directions

You may feel a lot of pressure during this time. This lunar eclipse is affecting your career in a major way, rearranging your goals and your commitments so you're in the right position to accept a career that works for you. Embrace difficult situations, even when they seem contrary to your desires. You never know how many opportunities might await you at the finish line.