If you’re feeling energized and motivated this week, it’s no wonder. After all, the sun is now moving through bold, competitive, and risk-taking Aries, encouraging you to embrace your strongest instincts and go with your gut feelings. Famed for its impulsive nature, Aries has a tendency to act now and think later. Although this can lead to some hasty decision-making, there’s something to be said about the way courage and confidence convinces the world you know *exactly* what you’re doing. Take some of this confidence with you wherever you go, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 21, 2022 — Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Aries season is off to a beautiful start, because there are some magical things happening in the sky this week. It all begins on March 21, when intellectual Mercury will join forces with expansive and visionary Jupiter in Pisces. This will tap into your imagination, breathe enthusiasm into your ideas, and open you up to the most all-encompassing perspectives. Forget about the meaningless minutia and focus on the big picture. Reconnect with what inspires you and follow your curiosity wherever it takes you. Share your experiences with the rest of the world, because knowledge is contagious.

By March 23, Mercury will also join forces with Neptune in Pisces. In astrology, Neptune is the planet of fantasy, empathy, and otherworldly energy. Neptune’s domain is as wide and unwavering as the spirit realm and its guidance encourages you to open your heart to all possibilities. After all, the spirit realm never begins and it never truly ends, reminding you that everyone and everything is always connected. Fall into the warm embrace of the universal love, because it will always be there to catch you.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces, here’s why there’s more than enough to look forward to this week:

Aries: You’re Feeling Alive And Ready To Conquer The World

You’re on top of the world right now and your confidence is bound to only get stronger with time. After all, the sun is officially in Aries and it’s got you feeling energized and ready to go. Now that your solar return is in session, you’re reconnecting with who you are and getting to know yourself all over again after a long and beautiful year filled with growth. Chances are, things look *very* different now compared to last year, but that only means things are getting more interesting. Embrace the journey that lies ahead, because it’s full of potential.

Sagittarius: You’re Embracing So Much Romance And Creativity

You have every reason to celebrate, because the sun is now moving through your fifth house of fun and creativity. This is encouraging you to do things that bring you pure, unadulterated joy in life. Underneath it all, you’re still a kid at heart that just wants to explore the playground that is the world. Instead of repressing and ignoring your instinct to make things more interesting, lean into it completely. Kick the lid off and let loose, because you’re not here to color inside the lines; you’re here to make a beautiful mess.

Pisces: You’re Bringing Your Biggest And Boldest Ideas Forward

Pisces season may be over, but that doesn’t mean it’s finished with you yet. After all, you’re seeing yourself in a brilliant new light this week. As Mercury joins forces with both Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to seek answers to your burning questions. Instead of ignoring and suppressing your inner voice, give it the microphone and speak your intentions into the world. Don’t tell the world what you think it wants to hear, but what you know it *needs* to hear.