This Week's New Moon Will Be A ~Euphoric~ Experience

As the emotional atmosphere shifts each day, you can thank the moon for its continual influence. After all, the moon rules over your internal world, and because it enters a different zodiac sign every two days, it’s always bringing new energy into your life. Following a 28-day lunar cycle, the moon is always embarking on a journey and taking you along for the ride. This journey always begins on the new moon, when you’re encouraged to set an intention to guide you through this next chapter of life. Every new moon is unique and the spiritual meaning of the March 2022 new moon in Pisces will rock your world.

The new moon is the moment you plant the seed of something new. As the moon cloaks itself behind the shadow of night, it’s also giving your intention the fertile soil it requires in order to grow. As the moon — ruler of your inner self — joins forces with the sun — ruler of your outer self — it will sharpen the connection you have with your intuition, guiding you down the path that is necessary for your highest growth. And although your path will always be rife with challenges, it’s also bringing you closer to your ultimate purpose.

As the new moon waxes and slowly begins to reveal itself once again, you’ll be in the process of watering and nurturing your present goals. And once the moon becomes full, it will be time to harvest the fruits of your efforts. As the moon gradually fades from sight once again, it will eventually return to its shadowy realm, providing you to the opportunity to start over as the new moon takes place.

Here’s everything you need to know about this month’s new moon in Pisces:

Andrew Peacock/Stone/Getty Images

When Is The March 2022 New Moon In Pisces?

Because this new moon takes place in mutable water sign Pisces — on March 2, 2022 at 12:35 p.m. ET — it will raise the spiritual vibration to astounding degrees. After all, the moon *loves* being in Pisces, because in this empathetic and visionary zodiac sign, it can help you tap into your psychic abilities and help you become aware of things that were previously unknown to you. It will also break your imagination wide open, bringing you an artistic vision that you’d be a fool not to follow.

This new moon is made even more powerful by the fact that it will join forces with Jupiter in Pisces. In astrology, Jupiter is the planet of expansion, knowledge, and optimism, driving your desire to find the truth in any given situation. It also encourages you to embrace more of whatever you desire, because Jupiter loves bringing you abundance. And because Jupiter rules over Pisces, this gas giant is in the perfect position to do what it does best.

Although everyone has something beautiful to gain from this experience, it will be particularly beneficial for those who were born with their sun, moon, or ascendant in a mutable sign — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — especially if it’s within 6 to 18 degrees. For these zodiac signs, the upcoming new moon in Pisces will symbolize a beautiful shift in major aspects of their life. Although change can be overwhelming at first, these changes are filled with revelations and rewards.

This new moon will also form a sextile with Uranus in Taurus, which is guiding you toward innovation and individuality. Try something you’ve never done before, because this new moon is inspiring you to embrace something that’s outside of your norm.