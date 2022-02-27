This New Moon Wants You To Call Upon Your ~Wildest Dreams~

New month, new moon, and the near end of winter season. That means there’s a lot to look forward to this month. Pisces season is all about changing and adapting, which is something many people could use after emerging from Saturn’s domain (Capricorn and Aquarius season, *sighs*). Pisces is a sign ruled by Jupiter — the expansive, optimistic planet of the zodiac — and the mutable, watery nature of this sign nudges everyone to embrace the fluidity of life in a way that’s optimistic and hopeful. In fact, the emotional meaning of the March 2022 new moon in Pisces is about just that: leaning into the strength of your feelings, but at the same time, not allowing yourself to get too carried away by them. This energy is ideal for manifesting your hopes and wishes, so be sure to allow yourself to dream as big as you want. There are no limitations to how deeply you’re able to feel right now.

The new moon in Pisces on March 2 will be closely conjunct Jupiter, magnifying this dreamy energy in a way that feels incredibly expansive, but at the same time, somewhat deceptive. Jupiter is the planet that’s all about growth and opportunity, so there aren’t any limits to what you feel is possible during this time. While this energy can be incredibly beneficial for manifesting, it may be much easier to be deceived by what’s potentially possible. The ability to feel your feelings without limits is a beautiful thing, but staying grounded is also very necessary.

MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

When Is The March 2022 New Moon In Pisces?

New moons are the most ideal time for setting intentions every month. The good thing about this Pisces new moon — which takes place on March 2, 2022 at 12:35 p.m. ET — is that it’ll easily allow you to connect to your desires, so be sure to allow yourself to really lean into your feelings on this day. Your ability to see what’s possible, while not allowing reality to limit you, is your biggest strength right now — and your personal birth chart can further explain how you can best work with this energy, based on where Pisces falls in one of your 12 houses.

As a mutable water sign, Pisces is probably the most impressionable sign of the zodiac, so on March 2, be sure to only surround yourself with supportive, optimistic energy. You don’t want to take on anyone else’s heavy or negative feelings. Your ability to be compassionate and understanding toward others will really be heightened, so it could be worthwhile to practice some grounding or protection practices in order to keep yourself from feeling overwhelmed. Pisces is an energy that’s all about transmuting emotion, so connect with your feels as you work to manifest your dreams. If you’re envisioning a relationship you want to manifest, how do you feel when thinking about your ideal partner? This new moon is a necessary reminder that emotions are a key part of manifestation. If it feels real, it can be real. Use today to allow yourself to get lost in a daydream. Your imagination is your best friend.