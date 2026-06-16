This Love Island Main-Character Accessory Got A Makeover For Season 8

Summer’s appointment TV is *so* back with Love Island USA streaming six days a week on Peacock. As you enjoy a new crop of islanders and bombshells coupling up in the villa, your couch watch party setup isn't complete without the proper gear — specifically, the contestants’ most trusted companion: a water bottle.

The must-have island accessory is something you often see being carried around the villa. When someone gets pulled for a chat, their reusable bottle is right by their side. The go-to chalice is a white tumbler boldly personalized in neon script writing with each of the islanders’ names, saving them from accidental sips during a chaotic kissing challenge.

Customize Your Own Love Island Tumbler

Love Is Blind may have golden wine glasses, but Love Island is all about staying hydrated with a refillable water bottle — and you can order your own online now. The 500mL Love Island USA model is available for $35 in the Love Island Shop, where you can customize the neon font in orange, blue, or pink writing with your own name. This year’s design is slightly different from past iterations, which are also available online for $32.

What makes the 2026 drop stand out is that instead of a hard handle, the lid comes with a flexible strap that you can deck out with custom items like a bag charm. Along with a bottle, you can order a special Love Island strap or a pink heart charm online to really make yours unique.

Don't Wait For A 750mL Water Bottle Restock

Ben Symons/Peacock

This year’s design also came in a 750mL size, which is completely sold out online. According to a rep from Love Island USA, there are no current plans for a restock so you’ll have to settle for the 500mL version if you want a piece of history.

Luckily, that’s still plenty of water to stay hydrated as you watch the latest episode. You could even make yourself a plate of avocado toast or Kenzie’s favorite heart-shaped eggs to really channel the villa breakfast vibes.

Shop More Love Island USA Merch

The official shop doesn’t just have drinkware inspired by the show. Fans can also browse apparel like a themed soccer jersey, which is great for wearing to a 2026 FIFA World Cup party this summer when you’re not at home watching Mel, Sincere, and Sol’s love triangle drama.

Some of the tees also play off of funny moments from past seasons, like a “Mamacita” shirt inspired by Nic Vansteenberghe’s convo with Huda Mustafa in Season 7. There are also pillowcases for you to give your bed at home a Casa Amor makeover. To fully embrace your Love Island fandom, browse some of the best official merch below.