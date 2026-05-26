Huda Mustafa responds to "deadbeat" mom rumors.

Huda Mustafa isn’t here for the mom shaming. In an interview with It Girl, posted May 25, Mustafa answered the most-searched questions about herself — including one ask about rumors she’s heard about herself. According to the Love Island USA alum, criticism of her parenting is the “funniest” thing to see online.

In the interview, Mustafa was asked to answer, “What’s a rumor about you that made you laugh?” Her response was instant: “Oh, that I’m a deadbeat mother,” she said. “I think that’s the funniest thing ever ‘cause I’m with my daughter all of the time. She also comes with me to work a lot of the time. I just prefer to keep her private.”

“Literally the other day, it was Mother’s Day, and mind you, I posted my daughter for Mother’s Day, which I don’t usually post, so that was like a gift,” Mustafa continued. “But someone commented and was like, ‘Oh my God, I haven’t seen your daughter in five months.’ I was just like...” Mustafa trailed off, imitating a confused face.

“If we don’t know things or if we don’t have, you know, maybe 25% of our brains, let’s not comment,” she added.

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When she first got out of the villa, in July 2025, Mustafa opened up about the “craziest” thing she had seen online about herself, which also had to do with her daughter. “The craziest thing I've heard is that people called CPS on me,” she said on an episode of Call Her Daddy. “I was like, ‘Are you so serious right now?’ First of all, my daughter's dad was fully aware of what I was doing. He was fully OK with it. He signed consent.”

“Me going on a show does not make me a bad person. You know how many mothers are, you know, doing tours around the world? Who are doing all these things and they can't see their kids? It doesn't make you a bad mom to do something for yourself in that way at all,” Mustafa added at the time.

“I know that I'm a good mom,” she continued. “I have her majority of the time. I'm with her 24/7. Like I do the pickups and drops off at school. I pack her lunches, you know, I'm there to give her a pep talk if the kids [are] being mean to her in class. I'm there for her through and through.”