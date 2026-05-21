Here’s Why Huda Mustafa & Louis Russell Broke Up

Huda Mustafa is single — just in time for summer. The Love Island USA star started dating Too Hot To Handle’s Louis Russell in July 2025, but their romance is officially over. Mustafa and Russell released a joint statement on May 20, announcing their breakup and giving some insight into why they decided to split.

“We want to share that after taking time to reflect on what’s best for us both, we have mutually decided to part ways for the time being,” the statement, which was given to TMZ, began.

It sounds like different priorities pushed the couple to call it quits. “Huda is dedicating her time and energy to being the best mother, her music career, and the exciting opportunities ahead, while Louis is focused on being the best father he can be and pursuing his future endeavors,” the statement continued. (Mustafa’s debut single, "Bad Girls," comes out May 22.)

Per the statement, it doesn’t seem like there is any bad blood between the exes. “We remain friends and continue to have the utmost respect and love for one another. During this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter of our lives,” they added.

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Mustafa and Russell’s 10-month relationship was not without its ups and downs. In March, TMZ reported that Russell’s ex Nicole Olivera (whom he shares a son child with) was granted a restraining order against Mustafa after alleging that the reality star made "terrifying" and "extremely mentally unstable" threats against her son. Olivera’s filing also alleged that Mustafa broke into Olivera’s home on Feb. 21.

Mustafa addressed the allegations on Instagram on March 17. “I’m aware of what's being said and it's not true. I’m handling everything the right way by letting legal take care of it. I appreciate everyone who continues to support me,” she wrote at the time.

Amid the legal drama, Russell posted an Instagram Story with Mustafa, captioning it, “My 👑.”

However, two months later, the duo has decided to go their separate ways.