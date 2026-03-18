Huda Mustafa, who starred in Season 7 of Love Island USA, is currently in the middle of an intense legal battle. After the mother of her boyfriend Louis Russell’s son was granted a temporary restraining order against her, Mustafa spoke out about the tense situation, which involves allegations that Mustafa made violent threats against the one-year-old child. According to Mustafa, these claims are “not true.”

Nicole Olivera, who is raising her son with Russell, filed a restraining order request on March 12, claiming Mustafa made "terrifying" and "extremely mentally unstable" threats against her son, as well as against Mustafa’s own life and her daughter’s life, per TMZ. The filing also claims Mustafa broke into Olivera’s home on Feb. 21.

Olivera has been granted a temporary restraining order, which bars Mustafa from being within 100 yards of Olivera, her son, or her home. A hearing is scheduled for April 3, which will decide if the order becomes permanent.

Mustafa made a brief comment on the legal proceedings in a March 17 post to her Instagram Stories: “I’m aware of what's being said and it's not true. I’m handling everything the right way by letting legal take care of it. I appreciate everyone who continues to support me.”

Mustafa began dating Russell — a fellow reality dating star who’s appeared on Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match — shortly after her season of Love Island USA ended. They were first spotted together in July 2025, before they officially hard-launched with an IG makeout in September.

Although alleged text messages between Mustafa and Russell from the night of the incident seemed to indicate a breakup, Russell appeared to shoot down that speculation by posting a romantic photo with Mustafa the day that the Olivera’s lawsuit went public.

So, it seems like Russell is supporting Mustafa through this legal battle, although there are still a lot of questions that need to be cleared up. More information is sure to come out after Mustafa’s court date on April 3.