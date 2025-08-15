Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Perfect Match Season 3 finale.

Sandy Gallagher and Louis Russell had a turbulent run on Season 3 of Perfect Match. Though the temperamental couple often came to the brink of splitting up, they always found a way to resolve their issues and ended up lasting all the way to the finale. But unfortunately, their relationship didn’t translate outside of the villa. So, what went wrong? Both reality stars tell Elite Daily exactly how the breakup transpired.

“We didn’t really have any expectations leaving the experience, to be honest,” Sandy says. “We were very real about certain things: We live in different countries; there’s a bit of an age gap; we are working on different things in our lives.”

She says that they did go on one last couples’ trip to Cancún with Season 3 winners Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto after filming, but the romantic vibe ended there. “Things just fizzled out,” Sandy says. “We’re still friends, everything’s good, but I think reality sunk in, and we definitely are at two very different places in our life. I just don’t think that things could realistically work where we’re at right now.”

Louis echoed Sandy’s reasoning behind parting ways. “We sort of came to a mutual agreement with where it’s going to go,” Louis says. “The way that my lifestyle is and the goals that I have set, it’s hard for me to focus on someone that’s not in the same country. We are still cool. We see each other. It’s still the same vibe, but I think where my life is heading, it didn’t make sense.”

Netflix

Although Sandy and Louis didn’t end up finding love on Perfect Match, Louis’ dating life has been making headlines as the show has aired on Netflix. The former Too Hot to Handle star is currently rumored to be dating Huda Mustafa from Love Island USA — an alleged romance that has not been well-received by his Perfect Match castmates.