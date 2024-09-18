Emily is still living life to the fullest in Paris. Love triangles aside, the marketing executive played by Lily Collins gets to bop around the City of Light while working for amazing clients and taking long lunches (as mandated by Sylvie).

It’s on one of these lunches in Season 4, Part 2 that Emily tries a Lillet and soda spritz with her mentee, Geneviève. Along with its cameo on the show, the IRL wine-based aperitif partnered with the series to create two Emily in Paris-inspired cocktails for fans to sip on while watching, and I got to try both for my own viewing party.

The Emily Lillet Royale cocktails feature the Lillet Blanc and Lillet Rosé special edition Café de Lillet bottles also inspired by Emily in Paris. Here’s everything you need to know about these cocktails in order to DIY them at home.

How To Make The Emily In Paris Lillet Royale Cocktails

In Season 3, Emily is introduced to the Kir Royale when she is laid off from work. As Luc says, it’s “the perfect drink to sip and do nothing,” and the French cocktail is traditionally made with crème de cassis (a blackcurrant liqueur) and champagne.

The Emily Lillet Royale cocktails have a very similar Kir Royale feel, but with a Lillet spin. To make the Emily Lillet Royale Blanc, you need the following ingredients:

1 part Lillet Blanc

2 parts champagne

1/2 part peach puree

Strawberries

Mint leaves

In a cocktail glass, stir in your peach puree, Lillet Blanc, and champagne with some ice. Then, add your strawberries and mint leaves as a garnish, and voilà, you have an Emily Lillet Royale Blanc.

The Emily Lillet Royale Rosé is only slightly different, with the following ingredients:

1 part Lillet Rosé

2 parts champagne

1/2 part strawberry puree

Strawberries

Mint leaves

Similar to the Blanc cocktail, mix everything together in a glass with ice and garnish with the strawberries and mint leaves.

An Honest Review Of The Emily In Paris Cocktails

I was sent the limited-edition Lillet x Emily in Paris bottles, so the two ingredients that were most difficult to find were the pre-made strawberry and peach purees. Nevertheless, I persisted and made my own from scratch by blending up fresh peaches and strawberries.

I kept mine simple with a little added sugar, but you can also use water or lemon juice if your puree is too thick. The amount of sugar you add to your puree can really change the flavor of your cocktail. I didn’t use a lot, so mine was more fresh, but for a sweet sip, add a little more.

Rachel Chapman

Overall, I thought both the Emily in Paris Lillet cocktails were light and simple. They weren’t super unique since it’s basically just a strawberry or peach-flavored champagne spritz, but they were delicious.

When making this at home, you really don’t need the strawberry and mint garnish for any added flavor, but I liked how both ingredients made my drink extra Insta-worthy. As an influencer who gained a huge following from her IG posts, Emily would say the garnishes are a must, but you can skip them IMO.

Rachel Chapman

The strawberry was probably my favorite of the two, because I’m more of a rosé-all-day kind of girl and the puree I made was more flavorful. However, the peach was also tasty and probably more your style if you’re a Bellini fan and excited for Emily’s time in Italy next season.

The Emily In Paris Kit Has Everything You Need

If you don’t have time to make your own puree or go to the grocery store, you can make your own Emily in Paris drink with the Lillet x Emily In Paris kit. This $100 box comes with a bottle of the limited-edition Emily in Paris Lillet Blanc, two glasses, four custom cocktail napkins, two romantic candlesticks, and a recipe card for the Emily Lillet Royale cocktail.

All you need for the spritz that Emily drinks in Season 4 is some soda water. As a fan of the show, I absolutely love the Lillet bottles that feature drawings of iconic outfits Emily wore in Season 1 — her black and white checkered blazer with a red beret and the black dress she wore to the ballet. You can order both online for $23 each.