Here's How A Leo And A Libra's Differences Actually Make Them Great Friends

I’m sure you’ve heard it once or twice before, but Leo individuals are the life of the party. They’re warm, generous, and can command any room they set foot in just by simply being themselves. You’d probably think that a friendship with a social, partnership-oriented sign like Libra would be a walk in the park for them, but it’s a little more complex than that. Libra individuals can strike up a conversation with just about anyone, making Leo and Libra’s friendship compatibility pretty smooth from the get-go — but Libras are also highly non-confrontational, and Leos are the exact opposite. So, do these two zodiac signs actually get along? As a fire and air sign, the answer is *mostly* yes.

Fire and air signs have a tendency to enable each other quite a bit. After all, fire burns fast and hot, but needs oxygen to keep it going — that’s where air signs come in. This pair feeds off of each other in a way that’s incredibly complementary, but a long-lasting friendship requires more than simply keeping the excitement going. Leo individuals are incredibly strong-willed, and they don’t tend to back down without a fight. This may intimidate Libra at times, since they are the peacemakers of the zodiac. This difference in personalities is a huge one, so can this relationship stand the test of time? Here are a few reasons why it may or may not work:

1. Leo Is A Fixed Sign, And Libra Is A Cardinal Sign

As two signs that differ in modality, Leo and Libra approach things with a very different kind of energy. Leo is a fixed sign that’s all about remaining consistent and stable, and they oftentimes can be pretty set in their ways because of this. Libra, on the other hand, is a cardinal sign, eager to initiate and get things off the ground, but can sometimes struggle with seeing things through to the end. This can create issues within their dynamic, as Leo may not often be willing to budge when the time comes to adapt, and Libra may adapt a little too much. At the end of the day, they can easily find compromise through these differences and learn a lot from each other in the process.

2. Leo Is Incredibly Assertive, While Libra Is Very Passive

One of the biggest obstacles in this friendship is that Leo is a fire sign that’s not willing to back down from a fight. Libra is an air sign that can be extremely passive-aggressive. Finding compromise is something that Libra excels at, but Leo often expects other people to back down so that they don’t have to. While Libra may often allow Leo to win the argument, it can be easy for resentment to build. For this relationship to work, Libra will have to learn how to assert themselves, and Leo will have to learn that they can’t always have the last say.

3. Libra Tends To Focus Their Attention On Others, While Leo Tends To Be Very Self-Aware

Since Leos are ruled by the sun, they have a very strong sense of self. They express themselves in a way that’s very certain and self-assured, and don’t often spend too much time worrying about what other people think. Libra tends to have a difficult time with this because they often prioritize other people over themselves. Think about it like this: The sun is in domicile in Leo, and in the sign of its fall in Libra. Because of this, Leo may oftentimes come off as selfish to Libra, and Leo may see Libra as having little backbone. As long as this pair remembers to acknowledge their differences in a supportive way, this friendship can have lasting power. Overall, this is a compatible match, but the differences in how they assert themselves could drive a wedge between them.