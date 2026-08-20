Kim Kardashian is bringing the energy — literally. On July 23, the reality TV star launched a new campaign for Update, claiming the drink is the secret to her success is the brand’s newly revamped lineup. “[People] always ask, ‘Kim, how do you do so much?’” she says. “Honestly, my energy is just different.”

Unlike your typical energy drink, the Kardashian co-founded brand completely skips the standard stimulant. Instead, each can packs 300mg of paraxanthine, which according to one study “could be a safer alternative to caffeine.” It’s hard to forget when the SKIMS founder famously said, “It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” and now, she’s providing just the thing to help you “get your f*cking *ss up and work.”

Over the years, I’ve tried my fair share of KarJenner beverages, from Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter sips to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, and even a few Erewhon smoothies in between. Naturally, I had to see if these new, caffeine-free alternatives actually taste good. Below, you’ll find my honest reviews of four fruity flavors.

The Pineapple Was A Winner

Out of the options I tried, the pineapple was my favorite. Energy drinks tend to run on the sweet side, but this one had a nice tang that really balanced everything out.

Plus, you don’t find as many pineapple-flavored energy drinks on the market, and it was just what I needed to keep me going on a hot summer day. If you’re getting just one flavor and are a fan of pineapple, make it this one.

TL;DR: A tropical sip for summer.

The Peach Was A Close Second

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that the KarJenners really know how to make a delicious peach drink. Kylie’s peach-flavored Sprinter vodka soda was my favorite from her line, and this Update option was also a top contender.

The only reason it wasn’t my absolute fave was that I liked the Sprinter peach much better — and the pineapple Update is just too good to beat.

TL;DR: Like a peach ring drink.

The Grape Is Candy-Like

Grape-flavored things can be a hit or miss, with some being delicious and others tasting like cough medicine. Luckily, Update’s version isn’t medicinal at all.

Instead, it tastes exactly like a grape Jolly Rancher. Combined with the crispy bubbles, it reminded me a lot of a classic Fanta grape soda.

TL;DR: Sweet like candy and nostalgia.

The Berry Is Best Served Ice Cold

I’m not usually a huge berry-flavored fan. I love individual berries like raspberry and strawberry, but once they’re mixed together in a drink, I don’t enjoy it as much. Even so, I still enjoyed this refreshing sip. It reminded me of getting a blue raspberry Slurpee from 7-Eleven or an Icee at the movie theater as a kid.

This was a great pick-me-up on extra hot days in Los Angeles, so I highly recommend enjoying it right out of the fridge when it’s extra cold.

TL;DR: As refreshing as a Slurpee.