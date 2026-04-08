If there’s one thing that’ll get you through an all-day music festival, it’s fluids. At my first-ever Coachella last year, I survived thanks to the electrolyte powders like Liquid I.V. and LMNT in my bag. Now, Kylie Jenner is getting into the hydration game with her own on-the-go drink mix, and it’s a game-changer.

Jenner’s all-new k2o by Sprinter brand features three debut Advanced Skin Hydration flavor packets. Each of these powder mixes can be added into a simple glass of water, and provide you with added electrolytes, bioactive collagen peptides, and hyaluronic acid to rehydrate your body *and* help your skin glow from within.

Sprinter first launched in 2024 as a vodka soda brand, with flavors like lime, black cherry, grapefruit, and my personal fave, peach. That beloved Sprinter flavor is part of the k2o launch alongside strawberry lychee and watermelon lime, which are available to shop online now.

With Coachella right around the corner, this is the perfect time to pick up some hydration packets to store in your festival bag. To make sure k2o is worthy, I taste-tested each of the debut flavors. Below, you’ll find my honest review of each one.

Sprinter

Peach Is Still That Girl

Jenner knows how to make a delicious peach drink. Just like the peach Sprinter vodka soda was my favorite flavor, the peach k2o hydration packet is my No. 1 as well. Normally, if you don’t add enough water or mix everything together just right, you could run into a drink with too much flavor. But this was just the right amount.

Add it to 16 ounces of water, and you get a delicious and natural-tasting peach sip. I am definitely including this in my bag when going to my next music festival, as well as to the beach, on vacay, or just out and about when it gets extra hot in Los Angeles.

Rating: 5/5

Strawberry Lychee Tastes Like Candy

I was most excited to try the strawberry lychee flavor because lychee is my favorite fruit. While I could taste a little of the lychee, strawberry is the main character and also a bit artificial tasting. If you’re a fan of strawberry-flavored candy or want something sweet, you’ll really enjoy this one. I just wish it was giving more lychee to truly be my fave.

Rating: 4.7/5

Watermelon Lime Has A Tang

The watermelon lime was the most interesting, because it wasn’t strictly sweet. There was a tang from the lime that made it sour. I’m not the biggest fan of lime drinks, so this was my least fave. However, I’m not mad about the flavor combo of the watermelon mixed in. I just wish k2o by Sprinter would release a solo watermelon flavor that’s light and sweet like the peach. Sometimes, simplicity is key.

Rating: 4.4/5

TL;DR: K2O Is a Festival Season Must

If you’re headed to the desert or traveling somewhere that’s warm, you’ll definitely want to bring along electrolyte powders. Jenner’s k2o by Sprinter is a delicious choice. The peach is one of the best drink mixes I’ve tried, and provides you with five electrolytes — sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and chloride.

Sprinter

Even though I can’t see a huge difference in my skin, drinking more water is always a great idea and a delicious flavor makes it even easier to do. Fans can find k2o available online now, but if you’re going to Coachella Weekend 1 and have an invite to the 818 Outpost, you can also try it there. On April 10 from 1-6 p.m., k2o is making its debut at the party along with other KarJenner must-haves.