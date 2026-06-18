Snack time just got a little bit spicier. Khloé Kardashian is bringing the heat with an all-new jalapeño queso flavor of her Khloud protein popcorn. The latest addition brings the exact same 7 grams of protein per serving that the brand is famous for, but serves up every single bite with a cheesy, zesty kick.

This drop builds on an already stacked lineup of cheesy flavors. Khloud launched back in 2025 with a classic white cheddar, followed by a fancy truffle and white cheddar version this past January. Both are some of my go-to picks when I want something savory, so I was super eager to see where jalapeño queso ranks among the rest.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of Khloud’s jalapeño queso protein popcorn, along with my final verdict on whether you should smash that add-to-cart button.

The Jalapeño Queso Flavor Really Pops

I went into this tasting expecting a generic, artificial spicy cheese flavor, but Khloud completely crushed the jalapeño profile. Honestly, every handful tasted exactly like a fresh jalapeño popper dipped in warm queso straight from the kitchen of my fave Mexican restaurant.

This flavor makes it so hard to choose a No. 1 from Khloud's growing lineup. As much as I enjoy the OG white cheddar and the new truffle version, this might be my fave at the moment because it has that extra kick from the spice. With summer finally here, I can’t wait to bring this to my first backyard hang or picnic in the park — especially since my besties are big fans.

TL;DR

Khloud nailed it with an authentic jalapeño and cheese taste with this popcorn that feels super fresh. What sets this drop apart, though, is that the texture is way less powdery than other bags I’ve tried.

Of course, it’s still covered in the signature Khloud Dust, which is what gives the popcorn its protein and seasoning. While that unique texture might not be for everyone, I completely forgot the dust was even there because the flavor is just that good.

Rating: 4.9/5

If you’re ready to taste it yourself, Khloud’s jalapeño queso popcorn is available right now on the TikTok Shop, at Wegmans, and directly on KhloudFoods.com. You can also wait to grab a bag in person when the flavor rolls out at H-E-B starting July 30.