There’s only one way that Tristan Thompson will father more kids, and that’s with Khloé Kardashian’s say-so. The NBA star appeared on his ex-girlfriend’s Khloé in Wonderland podcast on May 28, where he revealed that he has gotten a vasectomy. The former couple clarified that the procedure was a result of an “ultimatum” that Kardashian issued Thompson, and although he felt “forced” into it at the time, he’s come to see it’s “the right decision.”

The topic came up when Kardashian asked her ex, whom she ended things with back in 2021, if he wants to have more children in the future. It’s a loaded subject for the exes, since Kardashian infamously broke up with Thompson after learning he was having a child with another woman while they were still together. Thompson responded by revealing he fertilized two of Kardashian’s embryos before getting a vasectomy.

“I think I signed off for two embryos,” Thompson said. “So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it'd be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. Don't want no more.”

In addition to co-parenting his children True and Tatum with Kardashian, Thompson also has a son with his ex Jordan Craig, and another son with ex Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian admitted that she played a big factor in her ex getting his vasectomy. “Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me,” she said. Thompson shared that he was “hardheaded” and “stubborn” about the surgery at first, but has come around to understand why it was necessary: “Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision.”

As for the two frozen embryos containing Kardashian and Thompson’s genes, Kardashian clarified that she “legally owns them” after Thompson “signed them over” to her. And while Thompson insisted he won’t reverse his vasectomy — “I’m not laying down on that table again.” — Kardashian made sure he can still start a family some day if he finds the woman he wants to spend his life with.

“We saved sperm,” Kardashian said. “Because I said, ‘What if you get married and your wife doesn't have kids, and you wanna do that?'”