Khloé Kardashian is shedding new light on a particularly tough decision. Back in April 2018, Kardashian was about to give birth to her first child — at the same time, reports had become public that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was cheating on her. So, when Kardashian went into the delivery room, she had to make a difficult choice: should she let Thompson be present for the birth, even if the whole world had just found out he was unfaithful just two days earlier?

In the end, Thompson was at Kardashian’s side when she gave birth to their daughter True. Looking back seven years later, Kardashian detailed why despite all he’d done, she still wanted Thompson there for True’s sake.

"I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later. People were like, 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you're giving birth?'" Kardashian said on the Jan. 29 episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. "It was my first baby, and I said, 'I do, and we're all going to pretend,' because of course I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom."

"I said, 'It's gonna be hard for you guys, but let's all act like this didn't happen,’” Kardashian continued. “Because my daughter's going to see this home footage one day, and I don't want her to ever see... I was thinking for my daughter, True.”

While she’s glad she made the right decision for her daughter, it does affect how Kardashian looks back on that day. “I get sad if I ever see myself [back then], because I can tell I'm blank, and it's an out of body experience," Kardashian said. "I just went into autopilot, and I just went into, 'I'm not here.' I was not present, but my body was there. I gave birth, I did what I had to do, but it was for her... For her memories, I want her to know her dad was in the room.”

And once Kardashian was done getting commemorative footage of Thompson in the hospital, she was quick to send him on his way. “When it was done, he went along, because I was like, 'I can't talk to you,'" she said. "But [only] when I put my home camera down. I made sure to do what I needed to do for her.”