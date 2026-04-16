This month, Khloé Kardashian has two big birthdays to celebrate: her daughter True Thompson’s on April 12, and her protein snack brand Khloud’s on April 29. For both festivities, Khloud recently dropped a birthday cake popcorn flavor with a blend of creamy vanilla cake and rainbow sprinkles.

The Khloud Birthday Cake Protein Popcorn is available now at Target stores nationwide and online at khloudfoods.com. To announce the new addition, the brand shared a very Devil Wears Prada-inspired video on IG starring Kardashian and Thompson, who channeled her inner Miranda Priestly. In the footage, the 8-year-old pushes for a popcorn flavor that has the concept of just “birthday.” The final product, which is nostalgic and festive, delivers the same 7 grams of protein in every serving, like the rest of the Khloud popcorn collection.

As a fan of all things birthday cake-flavored and someone who has tried every other Khloud product out there, I had to taste-test the birthday cake drop for myself. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Khloud’s new flavor, and how it ranks among the rest.

Khloud’s Birthday Cake Is A “Treat Yourself” Snack

Lately, I’ve been gravitating more toward Khloud’s savory flavors. The OG white cheddar and the newer truffle and white cheddar are at the top of my list, but that may be changing with the birthday cake. Khloud really nailed the deliciousness of a slice of vanilla sheet cake in a way that’s not artificial or overpowering.

It’s actually pretty subtle at first, so you get the full popcorn taste before the birthday cake sneaks in at the end. It’s almost like a hot wing that has a spice that revs up after it’s been in your mouth for a minute. The Funfetti-like vanilla grows, so it feels like an explosion of flavor. I also really appreciate the tiny rainbow sprinkles in every kernel that really adds to the party vibes aesthetic.

Just like every other flavor in the lineup, the birthday cake is a little powdery from the protein-packed “Khloud Dust.” If you’re a texture person, you may not be a fan of it, but I almost forget it’s there after a while. It’s really delicious, tastes just like a birthday cake, and is the perfect snack when you want to treat yourself.

TL;DR

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If the truffle and white Cheddar is my favorite savory Khloud flavor, the birthday cake is at the top of the list for sweet. I was surprised at how much this tastes like eating a Funfetti cake pop with a burst of vanilla flavor in every bite.

Rating: 4.9/5

After agreeing with Thompson on the best Khloud protein chip flavor, nacho, and now loving her birthday cake popcorn, it’s clear she has the best taste in the Kardashian family. Happy birthday, True!