June has been a highly transformative month, and you may even feel like you’re being pushed into so many different directions. For one thing, Mercury is currently retrograde, which is bringing up the past and encouraging you to analyze what’s come and gone. Plus, last month, a lunar eclipse in Sagittarius radiated so much change throughout the astrological atmosphere. It’s likely that you’ve been purging and letting go of so many things. However, new beginnings are awaiting you, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the worst June 2021 new moon solar eclipse. If you were born under the influence of Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces (especially around 19 degrees), then the upcoming solar eclipse on June 10 at 6:51 a.m. ET could be incredibly game-changing.

The aforementioned quartet of zodiac signs will probably feel the solar eclipse’s potentially life-altering effects the most for a few reasons — but it doesn’t have to be all bad. Even positive changes can feel incredibly uncomfortable at first, and sometimes a solar eclipse will take something away from you before it paves the way for something even better. After all, this solar eclipse takes place in Gemini as it activates the North Node, which is guiding you toward action and self-empowerment; your ultimate destiny.

There’s not much you can do during an eclipse except receive what it brings you. The situations and opportunities that come up during an eclipse can feel fated, as though it’s all part of a larger plan. Have faith in the journey the solar eclipse will take you on, because it’s the start of something new.

Gemini: You’re Turning The Page And Writing A New Chapter

Because this solar eclipse takes place in Gemini, it’s concentrating its potent effects directly upon you. There may be occurrences in your life that lead you in a new direction, forcing you to abandon what was never meant for you. Embrace this process of give and take. The universe wants you to shed your skin; to break away from your inhibiting comfort zone. A new chapter of your life awaits you. The growth that you embrace as you go forward is truly infinite.

Virgo: Your Career Is Moving In A New Direction

You may be dealing with professional challenges during this time, and realizing that the field you’ve chosen and the career goals you’ve been focusing on aren’t in line with the person you’re becoming. Changes in your career status could be steadily unfolding, so keep an eye on the direction your work is currently heading toward. You’re embracing a deeper authority over your life and your ambition. Fight for the success you want.

Sagittarius: Your Relationships Are Bracing For Change

Because this solar eclipse activates your seventh house of partnerships, you may be feeling the intensity of its effects. You may find yourself saying goodbye to people just as readily as you’re saying hello to someone new. Your relationships may be undergoing rapid changes and you may feel as though you’re being separated from those who don’t have your best interests at heart. Your destiny is leading you toward people who are meant to be a part of your future.

Pisces: Your Personal Life Is Undergoing A Shift

Your home life is under the microscope of this solar eclipse. You may be cleaning out the closet as you spend time dusting, reorganizing, and redesigning. Your living space may not be working for you, prompting to create a more authentic space. Disagreements with your family and loved ones may arise, forcing you to finally discuss the elephant in the room. All of this is meant to address what’s preventing your heart from truly feeling protected.