Summer’s here, which means the year is halfway over (can you believe it)? You don’t have to worry too much about that now though, because your vacation plans are definitely calling your name and encouraging you to leave all of your worries behind. As vibrant, energetic Leo season begins, the sun will take center stage in the cosmos as it returns to its home sign, urging you to step into your confident, bad b*tch energy. Certain signs will have an easier time embracing this energy than others, though, because it aligns with the qualities they can tap into with ease. Summertime will definitely play favorites when it comes to Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, making July 2022 the best month for these three zodiac signs.

As the fire signs of the zodiac, it comes as no surprise that Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius will be thriving this month. As the sun travels through the houses of their chart that align with their natural-born qualities, they’re certain to feel right at home now. With the sun stepping into the sign of its domicile, everyone can expect a surge in energy and confidence, but these three signs are certain to notice the effects more than others. Here’s what Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius can expect in July 2022:

Aries: It’s Time To Follow Your Heart’s Desires

Your season might be over, but for you, the fun is just beginning. As the sun shifts into your fifth house of creative expression on July 22, your passion projects and pleasure-seeking endeavors will be illuminated. It’s a time where you can expect plenty of attention and notoriety surrounding the different ways you express yourself now, so be sure to bask in the limelight. You’re the go-getter of the zodiac, so you definitely deserve the recognition. As an independent soul, you’ll be far more interested in following your heart’s desires now, so be sure to honor wherever your heart is leading you this month.

Leo: You’re The Star Of The Show

Happy birthday, Leo! It’s your time to shine (yes, even more than usual). As the sun, AKA, your chart ruler shifts into your first house of self on July 22, you’ll feel a surge in energy, confidence, and self-awareness. With Cancer season in the rearview, you’re ready to step into the limelight and embrace the acknowledgement that you deserve. This summer is all about you prioritizing yourself, so be sure to amp up your self care. It’s important that you consider the ways in which you can honor your heart, even if that means going against what others want from you. Don’t allow other people’s discomfort to force you into dimming your light — this is your time, so be sure to soak it up.

Sagittarius: Broadening Your Horizons Is Your Priority

As the sun shifts into your 9th house of wisdom, knowledge, and travel on July 22, your desire to broaden your horizons will be highlighted in July. As the adventure-seeking sign of the zodiac, you’re all about exploring different perspectives and outlooks on life, making this season a time of liberation and excitement. As a fellow fire sign, you’re incredibly passionate about the things you believe in, and this season is the perfect time to embark on a journey. Whether you take an extended vacation or enroll in some summer courses, the astrology of July definitely won’t be disappointing you.