If You’re 1 Of These Signs, This Week’s New Moon Will Make Such A Difference

In my humble opinion, the new moon is the most regenerating and hopeful phase of the lunar cycle. This is when the moon retreats behind the shadow of the night, as though the moon were a seed that was being planted beneath the dark soil of the sky. That’s why the new moon has so much potential; it’s as if you yourself were that very seed, and over time, you’ll blossom into your very own flower. Sounds awesome, right? If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the July 2021 new moon the most, then you’re approaching an incredible opportunity for growth.

The upcoming new moon takes place on July 9 at 9:16 p.m. ET and it expresses its power in compassionate, caring, and intuitive Cancer. For cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn), this new moon could leave an indelible mark on your heart. After all, Cancer is a zodiac sign that’s intrinsically connected to your empathy, your home, and your family. All of the most sacred parts of your personal life are protected by Cancer, which speaks to the magnitude of a new moon in this protective water sign.

The reason cardinal signs will feel this new moon the most? The moon will move through their angular houses (aka the cardinal houses: the first, the fourth, the seventh, and the 10th). In astrology, angular houses have the boldest and brightest impact on your birth chart. When a planet expresses itself through an angular house, it tends to stand out even more intensely than in other houses.

If your sun or ascendant happens to land in any of the following zodiac signs, here’s why this new moon may make such a difference in your life:

Aries: You’re Creating The Home You’ve Always Wanted

This new moon is centered on your personal life. After all, it takes place in your fourth house of home and family. This will encourage you to take a look at the most sacred and private parts of your world. Can you refine your connection with your most trusted loved ones? Can you make your home a more comfortable and inviting place? Is it time to sort through baggage from your early childhood? This new moon will let you know.

Cancer: You’re Embracing So Much Growth As An Individual

This is your new moon, Cancer. Not only does this new moon take place in your first house of the self, but the moon also happens to be your ruling planet, which only emphasizes its impact on your overall self. This new moon is about acknowledging your growth as a person and giving yourself permission to shed your skin and step into the light. No one stays the same for long, and this new moon is symbolic of all the beautiful ways you’re beginning to change.

Libra: You’re Setting Lofty Goals For Your Career

It’s time to tap into your ambitious side. This new moon takes place in your 10th house of career and reputation, which will encourage you to take authority over your future and give everyone something amazing to talk about. Think of yourself as a highly capable and respected person in your field, because this new moon is showing you the way toward success. Embrace the career you’ve always wanted, because this new moon demands that you do.

Capricorn: Your Relationships Are Entering A New Era

This new moon may be the start of a new connection with someone. As it brings a surge of energy to your seventh house of partnerships, this new moon will help you improve the dynamics of your current relationships, as well as find the courage to create new ones. It will also help you let go of relationships that may no longer have a place in your future. When people tell you who they are, listen.