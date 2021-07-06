In astrology, there’s always something epic and transformative in store. All you need to do is check your horoscope to see that an incredible opportunity is headed your way. Sometimes, these opportunities are positive and filled with potential. Other times? They’re more of a hurdle than anything. However, there are many instances where an astrological event barely impacts you at all. In fact, the July 2021 new moon will affect these zodiac signs the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius. If your sun or rising sign happens to be fixed, this new moon may not carry too much magnitude.

Taking place on July 9 at 9:16 pm ET, this new moon will rise in nurturing, compassionate, and protective Cancer. This cardinal water sign is deeply connected to the home and the private part of your world. Cancer loves family, comfort, and creating a space of emotional safety. At this point of the lunar cycle, the cosmos are encouraging you to let go of the past and plant a seed of something new. The new moon in Cancer can help you do that in an incredibly deep and heartfelt way.

However, this new moon may not leave as intense of a mark on the following zodiac signs. For them, this new moon will land in their cadent houses (aka the mutable houses: the third, sixth, ninth, and 12th); in astrology, these houses have a more subdued impact. These houses are concerned with the way you process information and the smaller decisions you make each day. While fixed signs may not feel this new moon like a sharp pang, they might feel it in a subtle shift in their perspective.

Here’s what they can expect:

Miguel Opacic / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Taurus: Your Intellectual Abilities Are Coming To Life

This new moon takes place in your third house of communication and cognitive function, which could send electric currents of intelligence through your brain. You may start craving intellectual stimulation as this new moon encourages you to engage in enlightening discourse with other likeminded people and increase the level of mental interactions you partake in. Give your mind the information and the details it’s craving.

Leo: You’re Tapping Into Your Dreamworld

This new moon may make your dreams feel more vivid and your imagination more colorful. As it moves through your 12th house of spirituality, your subconscious may become a bigger factor as it reveals the emotions you’ve been repressing and the thoughts you’ve barely begun to understand. This new moon may feel like a moment of release as you let go of the pain and baggage that you’ve been carrying and embrace the healing that you deserve.

Scorpio: You’re Opening Your Mind And Embracing Adventure

There are so many places you have yet to visit and so many wonderful experiences you have yet to have. As this new moon blasts through your ninth house of expansion and adventure, it will encourage you to leave behind stubborn and outdated perspectives as you embrace a more profound truth. This new moon may even lead you toward opportunities for travel and higher education, because there is so much you’re becoming eager to learn.

Aquarius: You’re Reorganizing And Recalibrating Your Routine

The way you spend your time each day has such an impact on who you become over time. This new moon takes place in your sixth house of daily routine, work, and health, prompting you to reorganize your habits throughout your day-to-day life. Use this new moon to rethink your work ethic, your self-care regimens, and your commitment to your own wellness. Putting in a strong effort is always worthy of praise, but so is knowing when to slow down and rest.