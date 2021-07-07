The New Moon On July 9 Marks The Perfect Time To Manifest Your Desires

Ah, Cancer season — it marks the beginning of summer, the heat is at its peak, and there’s a certain level of urgency sitting in the air. Speaking of which, the air conditioning that’s been keeping you cool isn’t the only thing that’s running on high this month. As the only moon-ruled sign, Cancer season is all about how you create emotional security and comfort in your life. The new moon taking place in Cancer this month really doubles down on that, fueling your intuitive reasoning for going after a certain job, relationship, or passion project that appears to promise more fulfillment and security. The emotional meaning of the July 2021 new moon is all about going with your gut — in fact, the sign of Cancer actually rules over the stomach. Now is the time to take the leap, even if what’s waiting for you below is terrifying. (The unknown usually is.)

Emotions can be scary. If you let them, they can get you mixed up in some trouble, or they can be your saving grace. Distinguishing between the two has never been easy, but not to worry — your intuition is as strong as it’s ever been right now. The impatient sensation you’re feeling is likely your intuition asking that you make the move you know in your heart is the right one, so what’s holding you back? If you’re in need of a bit of guidance, the timing couldn’t be more right, because there’s a new moon in Cancer coming on July 9, and it will definitely steer you in the right direction.

Shutterstock

The New Moon In Cancer Takes Place On July 9, 2021 at 9:16 p.m. ET

While many of us were often told to make decisions from our head and not our heart, the new moon in Cancer on July 9 is asking that you tap in to your emotional side and give it a voice. New moons spark a new beginning as the sun and moon join up in the same sign, adding extra emphasis to Cancer season for the collective. Since the moon is at home in this sign, expect feel a little more sensitive than normal on the days leading up to this lunation. New moons tend to coincide with a change for the better, so even if it feels like an ending, there’s a silver lining here. Since this is the first non-eclipsed new moon we’ve had since the new moon in Taurus on May 11, this is a perfect time to set some intentions. Emotionally, what do you need to feel safe and comfortable? July 9 is the perfect time to manifest those desires. If you’re wondering how to work with the new moon to manifest based on your birth chart, be sure to check in with the house in your chart ruled by Cancer.

The best way to work with all of this Cancerian energy is to reflect on the beginnings you intuitively feel are the best for you, despite what anyone else may think. Making decisions while not considering the feelings of others can be a challenge, especially while we’re in Cancer season, but it’s important not to allow anyone else decide what’s best for you. This new beginning is for you, and by you. Step into your truth and own your sensitive side.