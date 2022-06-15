It’s been over 18 years since Friends aired its series finale, but fans still can’t get enough. From re-watching the series to going on Friends filming location tours in New York City, Friends fever is alive and well. Even TikTokers are trying out the viral #JenniferAnistonSalad that the actress reportedly ate on the set for 10 years. As popular as the recipe has become on the FYP, the actress finally decided to set the record straight — and what she had to say about the viral Jennifer Aniston Friends salad theory totally debunks it.

ICYMI, let’s go back to where the Jennifer Aniston salad rumors began. The source was none other than Aniston’s bestie on the show and IRL, Courtney Cox. In a 2010 The Los Angeles Times interview, Cox told the outlet, “Jennifer and Lisa [Kudrow] and I ate lunch together every single day for 10 years. And we always had the same thing — a Cobb salad. But it wasn’t really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what.” Sounds delicious, right? Well, that’s exactly why TikToker @lovelydelites decided to share the rumored Jennifer Aniston salad recipe online.

While the Jennifer Aniston salad hashtag has garnered over 18.3 million views, it seems it may not really be what Aniston ate for a whole decade. The Morning Show star sat down with ELLE to officially “debunk” the TikTok rumors. After being asked about the salad, Aniston admitted, “Well, that salad, dare I debunk that? That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends.” It seems that while Friends quotes like “we were on a break” and “Joey doesn’t share food” have been forever stored in our brain, Cox must have misremembered what she was eating with Aniston and Kudrow all those years ago.

“I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends,” Aniston revealed. Apparently, she would “never have that much chickpea in a salad,” because it’s “not good for the digestive tract.” Despite that, the viral salad really has taken on a life of its own and has become as viral on the platform as the green goddess salad and the hot girl summer salad.

How To Make The Jennifer Aniston Friends Salad

While she debunked the rumors, Aniston didn’t reveal what salad she actually ate. Perhaps it was the Cobb salad that Cox described but with less chickpeas. Either way, the viral TikTok salad recipe going around is delicious and a must-try for anyone who loves salad and trying out popular dishes on the FYP. After all, Aniston told the outlet the salad “really does” look good, so if you haven’t yet tried the Jennifer Aniston salad, here are the ingredients you need:

Red onion

Cucumber

Fresh mint

Italian parsley

Pistachios

Chickpeas

Bulgur

Feta

You’ll want to finely dice the red onion, cucumber, mint, parsley, and pistachios before throwing them in a bowl. Top off those ingredients with the chickpeas (or not, per Aniston’s preference ), bulgur, and feta. While @lovelydelites doesn’t add any dressing to the salad, many recipes online suggest a little lemon juice and olive oil. You might also want to add the turkey bacon Cox mentioned for some extra protein. And while it may not be exactly what Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe ate, it is a great summer salad recipe to throw into your rotation.