Another year in the Ton is upon us with Bridgerton Season 4 premiering on Jan. 29. The fourth chapter in the Regency-era romance will follow Benedict’s Cinderella-like love story as he falls for newcomer Sophie at Lady Bridgerton’s masquerade ball.

To celebrate the two-part season, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is releasing two new flavors inspired by Bridgerton. The first is a lavender-colored brown sugar and almond butter Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake ice cream filled with raspberry rose jam and honey sponge cake pieces. This new pint will be available in scoop shops and online starting Jan. 15 — just in time for Part 1’s premiere on Netflix.

For the second half of the season, premiering Feb. 26, Jeni’s will be dropping an additional Earl Grey Crème Brûlée ice cream. This tea-flavored dessert has bits of burnt sugar candy for a crème brûlée-like crunch. Fans will be able to purchase a pint of this flavor starting Feb. 9 online, before its debut in scoop shops on Feb. 12.

If you’re having a hard time deciding which flavor to try first, I might be able to help. Before their official release, I was able to try both Bridgerton ice creams at home — and here is my honest review:

The Queen Charlotte Ice Cream Really Tastes Like A Princess Cake

Jeni’s Queen Charlotte pint has all the flavors of a traditional princess cake, which comes with layers of sponge cake, jam, and pastry cream. I was surprised at how much my first spoonful tasted like biting into a slice. I appreciated the almond butter and brown sugar ice cream base that was so flavorful and creamy. Being paired with the tart raspberry jam swirls and having pieces of cake within for texture made this exciting.

Overall, this is definitely an ice cream flavor worthy of royalty. It even has a lavender tint for a unique color that matched the Queen’s eye-catching wardrobe. This also tasted just like Christina Aguilera’s limited-time Favorite Things Erewhon smoothie, which is my new favorite.

Rating: 5/5

I Couldn’t Put The Earl Grey Ice Cream Down

Rachel Chapman

I treated myself to the Earl Grey Crème Brûlée ice cream when I got home from covering the Golden Globes red carpet, and it was the perfect dessert to cap off a really long day. I can see why the British love tea so much. It’s a soothing sip, and this ice cream was just as delicious and calming.

It surprised me how much it tasted like I was drinking a cup of tea at the Bridgerton house, and featured strong citrus and floral flavors of a delicious Earl Grey. I understand that a tea-flavored ice cream may not be a first choice for everyone, but Lady Whistledown would only have nice things to say about this one. My favorite part was the burnt sugar bits that provided a nice crunch like biting into a crème brûlée.

Rating: 4.5/5

Both flavors really nailed the vibes of Bridgerton and the Regency era.