For Earth Signs, The First Week Of 2022 Will Set The Tone For A Beautiful Year

2021 is finally over, which means you’ve completed a full revolution around the sun. Pat yourself on the back, because you’ve survived a long, arduous journey, but don’t get too comfortable. With a new year underway, it’s time to get to work. Luckily, the astrology guiding you through the first week of 2022 is providing you with the motivation to move forward. It’s also giving you some compassion and encouragement as you work through lingering issues that still require some TLC. Either way, January 3, 2022 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — and they’re off to the races.

All this “new year, new me” talk is very apropos, because this week’s astrology is giving you the push you need. On Jan. 3, open-minded Jupiter will square off with the North Node of destiny, guiding you to move in the direction that will bring you the most growth. However, this is always easier said than done, because making a decision to follow one dream also means letting go of another. Change is bittersweet, but in your heart, you know what’s best for you.

At the same time, it may be hard to see a path forward when your vision is being clouded by the past. Romantic Venus is still retrograding through Capricorn, forcing you to work through recurring issues with your finances and in your relationships. But as Venus forms a sextile with forgiving Neptune on Jan. 5, you may find it easier to let go of your ego and see the big picture. And when the Capricorn sun joins forces with Venus on Jan. 8, you’ll regain some of the confidence you need to fix what needs fixing.

Here’s why earth signs are loving this energy:

Taurus: You’re Reminiscing On Your Past Adventures

Venus is still retrograding through your ninth house of growth and perspective, forcing you to reflect on the journey you’ve been embarking on. Because Venus is also your ruling planet, this retrograde has been especially poignant for you as it’s helped you see things the way you once saw them. This week, you may even look back on things with love and reminisce on the shenanigans and escapades of your past, especially if you went on these adventures with others. Nostalgia may be a form of escape, but this week, it’s helping you appreciate your memories.

Virgo: You’re Feeling Appreciative For Your Lovers And Friends

Ever since Venus stationed retrograde last month, it’s been reworking your fifth house of romance and self-expression, encouraging you to reflect on what you’ve felt passionate about in your life. There’s a chance you’ve even reconnected with a former flame or an old friend, and this week, you may feel pulled to reminisce as well as make peace with your shared past. Whether this reunion brings you back together once again or you simply part ways on a lighter note, it could bring you a level of forgiveness that lifts a weight off your chest.

Capricorn: You’re Finding Your Way Back To Yourself

You’ve been doing some serious reflecting lately, Capricorn. Venus has been retrograding through Capricorn, shining a light on your level of vulnerability, pride, and self-awareness. This week, you’re continuing to look within, and you may even feel pulled to express these feelings, because fleshing them out will help them make more sense. Remember — perfection is not what makes people fall in love; it’s the imperfections, because they reveal the deepest parts of your soul.