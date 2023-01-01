The year 2023 is finally upon us, and the planets are already starting things off with a bang. While Mercury and Mars are still *sadly* retrograde, Venus will be moving into the innovative, eccentric sign of Aquarius this week. Plus, the first full moon of the year will be taking place in its home sign of Cancer, and Mercury will form a cazimi, aka when a planet enters the heart of the sun, in Capricorn, marking the halfway point of its current retrograde cycle. With so much on the agenda, your New Year’s resolutions aren’t the only thing that will be keeping you busy. As the planets make their waves, your January 2, 2023 weekly horoscope is bringing some strong emotions to the forefront, and emphasizing the need for structure and discipline.

On Jan. 2, Venus shifts into Aquarius, highlighting the desire for freedom, indifference, and renovation within relationships. While Venus isn’t incredibly comfortable in a Saturn-ruled sign (since Aquarius restricts over-indulgence), the planet of intimacy aims to seek out relationships that are rooted in authenticity to the forefront, even if they aren’t exactly traditional.

Then, the first full moon of 2023 takes place on Jan. 6, bringing emotional needs and desires into sharp focus. You’ll be encouraged to be led by your desires, no matter how fleeting they may be on this day. Comfort and security is a priority now, while logic and practicality take a backseat.

Mercury will conjoin the heart of the sun on Jan. 7, marking the halfway point of Mercury retrograde. This cazimi causes the planet of communication to be regenerated by the sun’s rays, making it easier to effectively process plans, thoughts and ideas.

Here’s how every sign can expect to be impacted by this week’s jam-packed astrology:

Aries January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

You’ll be in a homebody mood this week, Aries, as the full moon in Cancer takes place in your fourth house of family and residences. While you’re typically used to running a mile a minute, this lunar event is inviting you to slow down and make space to feel your feelings. Whether you’ll be hit with a dose of nostalgia, connecting with relatives, or simply sleeping in, this week is the perfect time to reconnect with your home base.

Taurus January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Venus, is stepping into the fixed, air sign of Aquarius this week, and while this energy is pretty different than your usual vibe, you’ll be stepping into the spotlight in a new, unconventional way. As the planet of creativity and connection moves into your 10th house, you’ll be encouraged to take some risks when it comes to how you relate and display your artistic pursuits to the world. Don’t be afraid to stand out this week, Taurus — all eyes are bound to be on you anyway.

Gemini January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

Good news, Gemini — your chart ruler, Mercury, will be rejuvenated by the sun’s rays this week, as the halfway point of its retrograde cycle takes place. While this has likely been a challenging time for communication, expect things to improve now that Mercury’s strengthened by the sun. Your personal boundaries and relationship to other people’s burdens have been topics of conversation, but this week, you can finally expect to see some progress in this area.

Cancer January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

This week, the moon (aka your chart ruler) will fill with light on Jan. 6 in your first house of identity and self-expression. Expect to feel even more connected to your emotional needs this week than usual, and allow space for any sensations that arise. You’re good at knowing what you need in order to make yourself feel better, even when others don’t, and this week you’ll be caring for yourself in far more intentional ways.

Leo January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

Venus moves into your seventh house of romantic relationships this week, bringing your desire for freedom and detachment to your intimate connections. As someone who loves to be in the limelight, you prefer relationships that give you the space you need to shine, and this week that desire will be a top priority. Feel free to mingle and flirt as you see fit, Leo — your love life is getting some major attention this week.

Virgo January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Mercury, conjoins the sun this week, and it’s bringing the clarity you’ve been waiting for when it comes to your creative pursuits and passionate endeavors. As the detail-oriented earth sign of the zodiac, Mercury retrogrades tend to be a time of confusion and uncertainty for you, but things are bound to start moving in the right direction this week. Your long-term goals in this area will be clearer now, so be sure to take advantage of it.

Libra January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Venus, your chart ruler, steps into the eccentric sign of Aquarius, bringing innovation and unconventionality to your creative pursuits, romances, and passions. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, Venus shifting into an air sign is bound to offer a boost in your social life, as well as usher in some refreshing inspiration. It’s the perfect time to step outside your comfort zone.

Scorpio January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

The full moon taking place this week is inviting you to broaden your horizons regarding your spiritual pursuits and philosophies, but in a way that allows you to embrace your emotional needs. You seek plenty of comfort in this area, and while you may be toying with new ideals, you’ll still be looking for a sense of familiarity. Whether you’re traveling to a nostalgic location or discussing ancestral belief systems, it’s a great week to prioritize mental expansion.

Sagittarius January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

As the sun and Mercury conjoin in your second house of money and resources this week, you’ll be met with some clarity when it comes to how you manage your finances. While Mercury retrograde has caused some potential delays or uncertainty in this area, this week’s cazimi is propelling you in the right direction. Expect your plans to slowly but surely begin to come together, but don’t rush the process — Mercury retrograde doesn’t officially end until Jan. 18.

Capricorn January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you, Capricorn, and in more ways than one. This week, a full moon will illuminate your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships, bringing your desire for emotional connection to the forefront. The next day, the sun and Mercury will form a cazimi in your first house of identity and self, bringing slight clarity regarding your plans and goals. Just remember that the retrograde is still in effect until Jan. 18, so how you communicate may still be a challenge until then.

Aquarius January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

On Jan. 2, Venus will move into your first house of personal identity, bringing the desire for socialization and intimacy to the forefront. As someone who’s a fan of their own company, this Venusian influence will encourage you to step outside your comfort zone and make new connections, so be sure to lean into them instead of away from them.

Pisces January 2, 2023 Weekly Horoscope

This week, the sun and Mercury will conjoin in your 11th house of friends and social groups, encouraging you to engage in some important conversations within your community. While things may not be entirely clear just yet, the Capricorn cazimi is bound to get the ball rolling when it comes to setting goals and long-term plans in this area of your life.