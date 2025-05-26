Cordyceps may be what’s causing the infected on The Last of Us, but IRL, the edible mushroom could be the secret to getting you through an afternoon slump. Mushroom-based coffee brand Four Sigmatic just released a blend inspired by the HBO series that’s made with lion’s mane and cordyceps fungi.

Mushrooms probably aren’t what you think of when you think coffee, but there are some possible health benefits for adding a little fungi to your brew. For example, WebMD states that a mushroom like cordyceps could reduce inflammation or boost your immunity. Four Sigmatic’s The Last of Us blend also has about 180 mg of caffeine per serving thanks to its coffee-bean extract, which is more than a shot of espresso. Basically, you won’t be dragging your feet like a zombie after drinking a cup.

Even though I’m still bitter about what happened to Pedro Pascal’s character, Joel Miller, this season, I was eager to try the “high caf” mushroom coffee on a busy day. Here is my honest review of The Last of Us grounds and how they compare to Pascal’s go-to Starbucks order, six shots of espresso.

I Could Fight Off Some Clickers With The Last Of Us Coffee

Four Sigmatic

Four Sigmatic’s The Last of Us coffee doesn’t have any interesting flavors, but it’s a solid dark roast blend. The description says it has notes of dark chocolate, but it really just tastes like coffee. I feel a bit like Harry Styles saying Don't Worry Darling is a movie that “feels like a movie,” but this coffee really is just a good cup of joe.

That sentiment goes a long way when you remember this is made with mushrooms. In fact, I couldn’t taste any fungi in my sip, so if you’re hesitant about those cordyceps, don’t be. Since The Last of Us blend has such a good OG profile, it makes a great base for whatever syrups or flavored creamers you’d like to add in your coffee.

The flavor might not be unique, but what makes this extra special is the high caffeine. I tried this on a day where I was running on little sleep with a ton of chores to do around my apartment in addition to work assignments. With just one cup, I was able to knock out my entire to-do list before bed and not need my usual post-work nap. I feel like I could have even thrown in a workout class if there were more hours in the day.

I can’t be entirely sure it was The Last of Us coffee that kept me going, but I was thankful to have that tasty sip by my side. It was definitely a lot easier to consume than Pascal’s intense coffee order. If cordyceps weren’t the reason for zombies in the first place, I would even recommend Joel and Ellie try some to help fight off all the infected on the show.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5