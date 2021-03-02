Here's How To Figure Out Your Bridgerton Name In 5 Easy Steps On TikTok

In your wildest dreams, you probably live in the regal world of Bridgerton. You walk around lush gardens, reading the latest gossip from Lady Whistledown and scanning the papers for your Regency era-esque name. But what is your elegant moniker in this dreamland of yours? You certainly can't walk around the ton with your current designation, and you might be wondering what is your Bridgerton name now that Season 2 is out. Fear not, dear reader, because TikTok can help you find it in just five easy steps.

Since Bridgerton Season 2 premiered on March 25, fans have been introduced to even more characters of the ton, giving you even more potential Bridgerton names to work with. Luckily, the process of finding your Bridgerton name doesn't take as much preparation as the social season. All you have to do is follow along with an audio clip on TikTok created by @melisa, called "your Bridgerton name,” to put together a Bridgerton name generator of sorts. You can see this audio in action in the following videos, but essentially, it'll coach you to pick between "lord" and "lady," before adding on the other components of your moniker like your middle name, the last drink you had, and the first part of your street name.

Once put together, your Bridgerton name will include five parts, which all have a Regencycore vibe. It will include suffixes like "ton" and "shire," and make you feel like an official member of the scandal and romance-filled world on Netflix. From there, you can reveal your name in your own video on TikTok, or change your name in your group chat with your friends.

Without further ado, here are TikTokers who found their name with the audio clip, and will help you find your Bridgerton name on TikTok, too.

01 This Bridgerton Name Pairs Well With A Regal Look TikTok TikToker @myerarjoon took their Bridgerton name reveal very seriously by dressing up in a regal look, and we are here for it. They could easily be a member of the Bridgerton world, especially with a name that includes "Marnetshire," which sounds like a royal, purple-colored gem.

02 This Bridgerton Name Is Worthy Of A Bow Now, we don't know Lady Whistledown personally, but she'd probably agree that this Bridgerton name is worthy of a bow. TikToker @heleny_kimm has been dubbed with it, and seems very proud of their new title. With a last name like "Waterton," how could you not be?

03 This Bridgerton Name Is A Matcha Made In Heaven TikTok Some Bridgerton names on TikTok are a real matcha made in heaven. R5's Rydel Lynch (aka @rydelfunk on TikTok) has one of these names, and it'll make you say, "Aw!" Essentially, it's a sweet shoutout to a cold drink from Starbucks, and the entire cast of the Netflix series that's taken the world by storm.

04 This Bridgerton Name Will Inspire An Afternoon Tea Can somebody pass the tea? TikToker @marina.bee just got a new Bridgerton-inspired name, and it's worthy of planning an afternoon tea. There, you and your friends could enjoy finger sandwiches and other treats while catching up on Zoom and finding out your own names.