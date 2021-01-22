There are some things that not even Lady Whistledown is privy to, and they're located in your best friend group chat. Just like the Society Papers in Bridgerton, your bestie group convos are filled with the latest scoop. To make sure your messages get as much attention as Lady Whistledown's newsletters do, use these Bridgerton group chat names for friends and spilling all the tea.
Honestly, your chat is your lifeline to your besties. It's a space where you look forward to sending and receiving constant updates on relationships, work drama, family gossip, and trendy purchases. The arrival of such important news should be delivered via a Bridgerton group chat name. That way, everyone in your crew will be sure to "make haste" and check out the matter at hand ASAP.
Choose a Bridgerton chat name like "Closer Than Penelope & Eloise," which is a great reflection of your sisterhood. Or, spruce things up with a gossipy group chat name such as "Terrible Gossips." You can even opt for the regal title of "The Jewels To My Crown," because you treat one another like royalty.
Whichever group chat name you choose, everyone in your squad will be delighted to see how you took the chat to the next level. After you pick out a Bridgerton-inspired group chat name for friends, you can kick back, relax, and text all the gossip.
1. The Society Messages
2. Tea Time
3. The Bridgerton Sisters
4. Talk Of The Ton
5. Lady Whistledowns
6. The Jewels To My Crown
7. Pardon The Interruption
8. Royally Missin' You
9. Perfect Matches
10. Regals Only
11. You Got This, Queens
12. The Royal Fam
13. Tea, Texts, Tiaras
14. Always A Social Season Here
15. Dukes, Duchesses, Drama
16. Crown Jewels
17. Ballroom Good Times
18. Things We Don't Tell Lady Featherington
19. Love You More Than Daphne Loves Simon
20. Let's Promenade
21. Tea's Spilled
22. The Bridgerton To My Besties
23. The Social Club
24. No Duel Zone
25. Might I have A Word?
26. How Scandalous
27. The Tearoom
28. Looking For Suitors
29. Queen Charlotte Approved
30. Terrible Gossips
31. The London Circle
32. Make Haste & Text Back
33. Closer Than Penelope & Eloise
34. Do Me The Honor Of Replying
35. The Crew Courtship
36. The Ton Locals
37. Lady Whistledown's Watching
38. A Ton Of Love For This Crew
39. Swooning Over You
40. Here To Duke It Out
41. The Court
42. Debutante Drama
43. High Society
44. Afternoon Tea
45. My Graces
46. Your Majesties
47. Ballroom Chats
48. This Chat's Royal
49. Daphne's Ladies
50. Grace Me With Your Presence
51. Daphne's Wardrobe
52. Squad Soirée
53. Diamonds Of The Season
54. Let's Swoon
55. Dear Reader, I Miss You
56. Rare Jewels
57. London's Treasures
58. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown
59. The Scandal Sheet
60. Don't Tell Mama
61. Wish To Be Entertained
62. I Should Like You To Reply
63. Gambling For Gossip
64. Around The Card Table
65. Wish You Were Heir
66. Rise Above Your Station
67. Missing You A Ton
68. Requited Love
69. Ladies Of England
70. What Would Lady Danbury Say?