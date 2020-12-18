By now, you've likely scrolled through a bunch of hot chocolate bomb TikToks on your For You page and drooled every time. Hot cocoa bombs are the hottest trend of the season, and are selling out fast. However, there are some hot chocolate bomb recipes on TikTok that you can try to make right at home so you don't miss out on this tasty fad. After all, what's the winter season without a warm bevy, and what's Christmas without hot chocolate?

Not only is this trend downright delicious, but it's also super fun to watch. Even though you know what's going to happen, it's still a treat to see your hot chocolate bomb melt before your very eyes. It's the peak of Insta-worthy food content, and now, you can give yourself something to 'gram about with the right recipe. A traditional hot chocolate bomb is easier to make than you'd think. You just need some hot cocoa mix ($16, Godiva), chocolate melts ($5, Target), and a silicone mold ($12, Amazon).

Once you've nailed down a traditional hot chocolate bomb, that's when you can get creative with different flavors and toppings. These 10 hot cocoa bomb TikTok recipes may even inspire you to come up with your own version, which you can share via a tutorial online and keep the deliciousness TikTok-ing around the clock.

01 Traditional Hot Chocolate Bombs @foodies Start your tasty DIY journey with a traditional hot cocoa bomb recipe. Follow this simple tutorial by @foodies on TikTok that shows you all the necessary steps you need to whip up a yummy hot cocoa bomb with mini marshmallows inside. If you’re serious about chocolate, take it up a notch with Yummly’s Belgian chocolate bomb recipe that adds a dash of cinnamon.

02 Peppermint Hot Chocolate Bombs @jellybean.celine Once you've experienced the OG recipe, it's time to get creative with flavors. For the holidays, you should definitely try @jellybean.celine’s peppermint hot chocolate bomb. Crush up candy canes to put inside the hot cocoa bombs, and sprinkle some on top to make them extra Insta-worthy. You can even drizzle white chocolate and sprinkle festive edible glitter on top.

03 Pumpkin Hot Chocolate Bombs @soflofooodie You can get a variety of silicone mold shapes to create unique hot chocolate bombs that are not just for Christmas. This pumpkin hot chocolate bomb video by @soflofooodie uses a jack-o-lantern mold ($10, Walmart) to make unique cocoa bombs. The tutorial also adds in black and orange sprinkles to the mix.

04 White Chocolate Bombs @sugarologie101 If white chocolate is more your style, try these white chocolate bombs from @sugarologie101. Even though the mix inside uses regular cocoa, the outer chocolate shell is white chocolate. This particular recipe also has Andes mints and crushed-up peppermint inside to make it a white chocolate peppermint sip that's super sweet and refreshing.

05 Rudolph Hot Chocolate Bombs @sashacakeschicago By now, you know the more ingredients, the merrier. @sashacakeschicago on TikTok shows you how to make metallic gold Rudolph bombs. Add adorable edible red M&M noses and pretzels for antlers. Just a warning, though: This bomb may be too cute to eat.

06 Glitter Hot Chocolate Bombs @swttoothbuffets Another fun way to make your hot chocolate bombs stand out is by adding edible glitter. Following along with this sparkly hot chocolate bomb how-to, you'll add some edible glitter in with your marshmallow fillings. @swttoothbuffets also spiked their cocoa with butterscotch for extra Christmas spirit.

07 Caramel White Mocha Bombs @sugarologie101 Along with hot cocoa bombs, Starbucks holiday drinks might be your go-to this time of year. Now, these two delicious worlds are colliding with this caramel white mocha bomb recipe. Inspired by the Starbucks drink, this mocha bomb is filled with instant espresso mix instead of hot chocolate to give it that mocha flavor, along with caramel and white chocolate sauce. Yummly’s take on a mocha bomb uses real coffee beans and Bailey’s Irish cream for a quick chocolate version.

08 Hot Chocolate Bomb Candy Canes @sweetsbyleila Another fun spin on the OG hot chocolate bomb is adding a candy cane to your heart-shaped hot cocoa bomb. Before molding your two chocolate halves together, this cocoa bomb idea from @sweetsbyleila inserts a candy cane into the cocoa bomb. It creates a festive hot cocoa spoon to stir in a mug of warm milk.

09 Grinch Hot Chocolate Bombs @sugargeekshow If you're feeling a little Grinch-y, whip up some of these sweet Grinch hot chocolate bombs by @sugargeekshow. These colorful bombs are inspired by everyone's favorite green villain, and features a red heart that melts in with the creamy cocoa. You'll be stealing hearts this Christmas for sure with this treat.

10 Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Bombs @stacyeberwein For a salted-sweet twist, follow @stacyeberwein’s TikTok for salted caramel hot chocolate bombs that burst with richness. Yummy’s recipe uses only four ingredients and makes mini bombs that are just 100 calories.