These Hocus Pocus 2 quotes will work for your Halloween captions.

50 Hocus Pocus Quotes For Spellbinding Halloween Instagram Pictures

Put a spell on your feed with these iconic lines.

By Jasmine Vaughn-Hall
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Regardless of whether or not you were born in the '90s, Hocus Pocus is a classic movie to watch and idolize when the pumpkins start rolling out. Especially when you were a kid, October didn’t really feel complete until you sat down with the Sanderson sisters to get in the spirit of the season. This Halloween is a big year for the three witchy sisters too, because Disney+ just released the sequel to the nostalgic film to stream all month long. Scroll down to look back at some of the most iconic and hilarious Hocus Pocus quotes to use as Instagram captions for cute Halloween pics with your best witches.

While the movie isn't give-you-nightmares-for-days scary, it has certainly earned its place as a festive centerpiece of the season. Cult classics are certainly known for their killer lines that seamlessly double as impressive captions on the ‘gram. One of the best parts about the Halloween season is inviting your boo crew over to watch hours and hours of spooky and fun movies that bubble up old memories from when you were kids and inspire your clever DIY costumes. It’s the best when nostalgic favorites return in sequels, and Hocus Pocus 2 definitely does not disappoint with new hysterical one-liners and exciting coven chaos.

Get in the spooky Halloween spirit and take a trip down memory lane where it all began with the spell-binding Sanderson sisters. These are perfect Hocus Pocus quotes for photos of you and your friends on Halloween night or when you’re scouting the pumpkin patch for the best jack-o’-lantern canvas, especially if you're as sassy as the trio in the movie. You may even be in matching outfits as you and your boos run "amok, amok, amok,” because all good things come in threes. Halloween’s on the way, so grab your broomsticks and these 50 iconic ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie quotes to use as Instagram captions for Halloween. “Come, we fly!”

  1. “It's just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Max
  2. “I put a spell on you, and now you're mine.” — Winifred
  3. “Goodbye, cruel world.” — Winifred
  4. “Bubble, bubble, I'm in trouble.” — Bus driver
  5. “It's a full moon tonight. That's when all the weirdos are out.” — Dani
  6. "I am beautiful! Boys will love me!" Sarah
  7. "Come little children, I'll take thee away; Into a land of enchantment. Come little children, the times come to play; Here in my garden of magic." — Sarah
  8. "Use iodized salt to ward off witches, zombies, and old boyfriends." — Allison
  9. "Oh look, another glorious morning. It makes me sick!" — Winifred
  10. "We'll be younger in the morning." — Winifred
  11. "Dost thou comprehend?" — Winifred
  12. "You know, I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one, on toast!" — Winifred
  13. "Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!" — Sarah
  14. "You lit the Black Flamed Candle?" — Cop
  15. "Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?" —Winifred
  16. "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn." — Winifred
  17. "I love you, jerkface." — Dani
  18. "Shove it, Satan!" —Master's Wife
  19. "Well, fancy!" —Winifred
  20. "Aren't you broads a little bit old to be trick or treating?" — Master's Wife
  21. "Don't get your knickers in a twist! We're just three kindly old spinster ladies." — Winifred
  22. "I killed you once. I shall kill you again, you maggoty malfeasance!” — Winifred
  23. "He's a good zombie." — Max
  24. “Everyone here knows that Halloween was invented by the candy companies. It's a conspiracy." — Max
  25. “Hang onto your heads!" — Winifred
  26. "Amok, amok, amok, amok, amok!" — Sarah
  27. "Come, we fly!" — Winifred
  28. I smell children.” — Mary
  29. “I suggest we form a calming circle.” — Mary
  30. “Wench! Trollop! You buck-toothed, mop-riding firefly from hell!” — Billy Butcherson
  31. “I’m sorry, Emily, I had to wait 300 years for a virgin to light a candle.” — Thackery Binx
  32. “It doesn’t matter how young or old you are, you sold your soul! You’re the ugliest thing that ever lived, and you know it!” — Dani
  33. “I’ll have your guts for garters, girl!” — Winifred
  34. “This is terribly uncomfortable.” — Sarah
  35. “Drop dead, moron.” — Dani
  36. “Dance, dance, dance, until you die!” — Winifred
  37. “Cat’s got my tongue!” — Winifred
  38. “Make a believer out of me.” — Max
  39. “Cause of all the witches working, I’m the worst.” — Winifred
  40. “Thou art lucky to have each other. A witch is nothing without her coven.” – The Witch Mother
  41. “Can you feel it? All around us. It’s evil. It’s evil!” – Reverend Traske
  42. “I came home to the Gothic Golden Girls.” – Gilbert
  43. “I said seitan. I was listing vegan food.” – Becca
  44. “The next time, do not tell people we are about to bewitch that we are about to bewitch them!” – Winifred
  45. “You know, I still don’t get why you chose the creepiest part of the woods to have a ritual.” – Becca
  46. “Thou art different than the children I have eaten.” – Winifred
  47. “Don’t you just love it when a recipe calls for blood?” – Mary
  48. “It is unattractive to hold a grudge.” – Winfred
  49. “The world is not too fond of witches. Can’t imagine why.” – The Witch Mother
  50. “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!” — Sarah

