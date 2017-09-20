Regardless of whether or not you were born in the '90s, Hocus Pocus is a classic movie to watch and idolize when the pumpkins start rolling out. Especially when you were a kid, October didn’t really feel complete until you sat down with the Sanderson sisters to get in the spirit of the season. This Halloween is a big year for the three witchy sisters too, because Disney+ just released the sequel to the nostalgic film to stream all month long. Scroll down to look back at some of the most iconic and hilarious Hocus Pocus quotes to use as Instagram captions for cute Halloween pics with your best witches.

While the movie isn't give-you-nightmares-for-days scary, it has certainly earned its place as a festive centerpiece of the season. Cult classics are certainly known for their killer lines that seamlessly double as impressive captions on the ‘gram. One of the best parts about the Halloween season is inviting your boo crew over to watch hours and hours of spooky and fun movies that bubble up old memories from when you were kids and inspire your clever DIY costumes. It’s the best when nostalgic favorites return in sequels, and Hocus Pocus 2 definitely does not disappoint with new hysterical one-liners and exciting coven chaos.

Get in the spooky Halloween spirit and take a trip down memory lane where it all began with the spell-binding Sanderson sisters. These are perfect Hocus Pocus quotes for photos of you and your friends on Halloween night or when you’re scouting the pumpkin patch for the best jack-o’-lantern canvas, especially if you're as sassy as the trio in the movie. You may even be in matching outfits as you and your boos run "amok, amok, amok,” because all good things come in threes. Halloween’s on the way, so grab your broomsticks and these 50 iconic ‘Hocus Pocus’ movie quotes to use as Instagram captions for Halloween. “Come, we fly!”

Disney+

“It's just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Max “I put a spell on you, and now you're mine.” — Winifred “Goodbye, cruel world.” — Winifred “Bubble, bubble, I'm in trouble.” — Bus driver “It's a full moon tonight. That's when all the weirdos are out.” — Dani "I am beautiful! Boys will love me!" — Sarah "Come little children, I'll take thee away; Into a land of enchantment. Come little children, the times come to play; Here in my garden of magic." — Sarah "Use iodized salt to ward off witches, zombies, and old boyfriends." — Allison "Oh look, another glorious morning. It makes me sick!" — Winifred "We'll be younger in the morning." — Winifred "Dost thou comprehend?" — Winifred "You know, I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one, on toast!" — Winifred "Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!" — Sarah "You lit the Black Flamed Candle?" — Cop "Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?" —Winifred "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn." — Winifred "I love you, jerkface." — Dani "Shove it, Satan!" —Master's Wife "Well, fancy!" —Winifred "Aren't you broads a little bit old to be trick or treating?" — Master's Wife "Don't get your knickers in a twist! We're just three kindly old spinster ladies." — Winifred "I killed you once. I shall kill you again, you maggoty malfeasance!” — Winifred "He's a good zombie." — Max “Everyone here knows that Halloween was invented by the candy companies. It's a conspiracy." — Max “Hang onto your heads!" — Winifred "Amok, amok, amok, amok, amok!" — Sarah "Come, we fly!" — Winifred “I smell children.” — Mary “I suggest we form a calming circle.” — Mary “Wench! Trollop! You buck-toothed, mop-riding firefly from hell!” — Billy Butcherson “I’m sorry, Emily, I had to wait 300 years for a virgin to light a candle.” — Thackery Binx “It doesn’t matter how young or old you are, you sold your soul! You’re the ugliest thing that ever lived, and you know it!” — Dani “I’ll have your guts for garters, girl!” — Winifred “This is terribly uncomfortable.” — Sarah “Drop dead, moron.” — Dani “Dance, dance, dance, until you die!” — Winifred “Cat’s got my tongue!” — Winifred “Make a believer out of me.” — Max “Cause of all the witches working, I’m the worst.” — Winifred “Thou art lucky to have each other. A witch is nothing without her coven.” – The Witch Mother “Can you feel it? All around us. It’s evil. It’s evil!” – Reverend Traske “I came home to the Gothic Golden Girls.” – Gilbert “I said seitan. I was listing vegan food.” – Becca “The next time, do not tell people we are about to bewitch that we are about to bewitch them!” – Winifred “You know, I still don’t get why you chose the creepiest part of the woods to have a ritual.” – Becca “Thou art different than the children I have eaten.” – Winifred “Don’t you just love it when a recipe calls for blood?” – Mary “It is unattractive to hold a grudge.” – Winfred “The world is not too fond of witches. Can’t imagine why.” – The Witch Mother “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!” — Sarah